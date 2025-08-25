CCG transformed their traditionally manual, fragmented claims process by implementing IBM’s AI-driven solutions to transition to a fully digital, intelligent platform. They used the IBM watsonx® portfolio of AI products to interpret complex insurance language and guide decisions, IBM® Business Automation Workflow to streamline collaboration, and IBM Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to eliminate repetitive tasks. CCG also used the IBM watsonx Orchestrate® solution to seamlessly integrate all the tools and processes of their new claims platform into one cohesive interface.

What was once a slow, error-prone experience is now streamlined, transparent and responsive, with benefits for all partners.

Policyholders receive clarity on coverage upfront.

Agents and brokers resolve claims faster.

Carriers experience fewer compliance risks and delays.

Vendors are promptly assigned tasks with clear expectations, reducing chaos during high-volume claim events such as storms.



CCG has achieved faster cycle times, fewer no-pay claims and a more connected, resilient system designed to uphold both partner and end customer trust—even in times of crisis.