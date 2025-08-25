By using IBM’s AI solutions, Claims Connection Group transforms the way property insurance claims are handled
Claims Connection Group (CCG), operating in the high-stakes world of property insurance, faced mounting pressure to modernize their claims processes. Manual data handling, inconsistent policy interpretation and fragmented workflows led to delayed responses, especially when natural disasters, such as hailstorms and heavy rains, triggered a flood of property damage claims. These inefficiencies created bottlenecks across the insurance value chain, frustrating policyholders, overwhelming agents and risking regulatory missteps.
To maintain service quality and trust during critical moments, CCG needed a smarter, scalable solution that could bring speed, accuracy and clarity to every claims interaction.
CCG transformed their traditionally manual, fragmented claims process by implementing IBM’s AI-driven solutions to transition to a fully digital, intelligent platform. They used the IBM watsonx® portfolio of AI products to interpret complex insurance language and guide decisions, IBM® Business Automation Workflow to streamline collaboration, and IBM Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to eliminate repetitive tasks. CCG also used the IBM watsonx Orchestrate® solution to seamlessly integrate all the tools and processes of their new claims platform into one cohesive interface.
What was once a slow, error-prone experience is now streamlined, transparent and responsive, with benefits for all partners.
CCG has achieved faster cycle times, fewer no-pay claims and a more connected, resilient system designed to uphold both partner and end customer trust—even in times of crisis.
End customer satisfaction has improved, and CCG's partners consistently highlight the platform’s transparency and responsiveness, particularly during high-stress events such as natural disasters. These gains reflect the company's commitment to transforming claims management into a streamlined, customer-first experience.
Claims Connection Group (CCG) (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a partnership of like-minded organizations with more than 20 years of experience handling property claims. Founded by Mark Murphy, CCG was created to help homeowners navigate the often-confusing claims process. Headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas, CCG provides policyholders, agents, carriers, vendors and other partners with a premium service experience, using a cutting-edge model to ensure expedited service, improved productivity, accurate assessments and reduced operating expenses.
