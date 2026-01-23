Data management software

Unify and govern your data to power trusted, real‑time AI across the enterprise
Rapidly unlock reliable, cost-efficient AI and analytics through IBM’s Converged Data Foundation—an open, hybrid and responsibly governed architecture that unifies data across every cloud and system. By automating data integration, enriching context with intelligence and enforcing trusted, policy-driven access, clients accelerate time to value, increase AI adoption, improve decision quality and demonstrate fast, measurable business transformation.
IBM watsonx.data offers governed, AI-ready data to scale reliable AI agents. A stable data foundation becomes central to enterprise-wide AI success.
Real-time context fabric helping agents connect, contextualize and govern enterprise data through a unified semantic and metadata layer.
Prove data lineage and why AI insights were produced—cutting cloud spend, bottlenecks, compliance risk and AI failures.
Reduce exposure risk by making trust, auditability and compliance foundational for scaling AI as regulations accelerate.
Deploy AI assistants and agents quickly with a governed, accurate approach that can be implemented fast using existing data.
Empower business users to self-serve without back-and-forth with data teams—for real-time ideation, analysis and innovation.
Build security and governance in from the start to avoid rework, cut approval cycles, align on one set of metrics and accelerate safe deployment.
Gain visibility into vulnerable algorithms, reducing exposure to “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks.
Leverage analytics and AI to reduce ETL cost and latency, and accelerate insights and real-time decisioning.
Gain end-to-end visibility, enforce controls, detect threats in real time and ensure continuity with rapid integrity validation and recovery.
IBM watsonx.data enables scaling analytics and AI with all your data, wherever it resides, through an open, hybrid and governed data store.
IBM watsonx data integration is an adaptive data integration tool designed to future proof your data integration with a unified control plane, breaking the cycle of constant pipeline rewrites, tool sprawl and mounting technical debt.
IBM watsonx.data intelligence leverages metadata to discover, curate and govern data assets across on prem and public, private or hybrid cloud environments.
IBM Planning Analytics is business performance management software with planning, forecasting and reporting features.
IBM Cognos Analytics is a trusted AI co-pilot that transforms data into smarter analytics and actionable insights for smarter business decisions.
IBM Db2 is a database that runs mission-critical workloads, powering low-latency transactions and real-time analytics across any cloud, hybrid or on-prem.
IBM SPSS Statistics is a comprehensive statistical analysis platform designed to help organizations and individuals extract reliable insights from data. It combines robust statistical testing, predictive modeling, regression, and forecasting with streamlined data preparation and automated analysis. With built-in extensibility for Python and R, scalable licensing, and deployment flexibility, it empowers its users across levels to move confidently from data to defensible, data-driven decisions.
