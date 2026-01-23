Data management software

Unify and govern your data to power trusted, real‑time AI across the enterprise

Build the foundation for trusted and scalable AI​

Rapidly unlock reliable, cost-efficient AI and analytics through IBM’s Converged Data Foundation—an open, hybrid and responsibly governed architecture that unifies data across every cloud and system. By automating data integration, enriching context with intelligence and enforcing trusted, policy-driven access, clients accelerate time to value, increase AI adoption, improve decision quality and demonstrate fast, measurable business transformation. 

See our software in action

AI-ready data for enterprise AI agents

IBM watsonx.data offers governed, AI-ready data to scale reliable AI agents. A stable data foundation becomes central to enterprise-wide AI success.

 

Turn fragmented data into enterprise‑ready intelligence

AI-ready data with real-time context

Real-time context fabric helping agents connect, contextualize and govern enterprise data through a unified semantic and metadata layer.
Hybrid data optimization

Prove data lineage and why AI insights were produced—cutting cloud spend, bottlenecks, compliance risk and AI failures.
Data discovery, governance and protection

Reduce exposure risk by making trust, auditability and compliance foundational for scaling AI as regulations accelerate.
Agentic AI

Deploy AI assistants and agents quickly with a governed, accurate approach that can be implemented fast using existing data.
Simplified data integration and access

Empower business users to self-serve without back-and-forth with data teams—for real-time ideation, analysis and innovation.
AI discovery, governance and protection

Build security and governance in from the start to avoid rework, cut approval cycles, align on one set of metrics and accelerate safe deployment.
Quantum-safe readiness

Gain visibility into vulnerable algorithms, reducing exposure to “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks.​
Advanced mainframe analytics and AI

Leverage analytics and AI to reduce ETL cost and latency, and accelerate insights and real-time decisioning.
Mainframe security and compliance

Gain end-to-end visibility, enforce controls, detect threats in real time and ensure continuity with rapid integrity validation and recovery.
Recognized as a market leader*
 
  • 2024 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
 
  • 2024 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems

Explore featured IBM data management software

IBM watsonx.data

IBM watsonx.data enables scaling analytics and AI with all your data, wherever it resides, through an open, hybrid and governed data store.

40%
more accurate AI than conventional RAG
50%
reduction in data warehouse costs through workload optimization
IBM watsonx.data integration

IBM watsonx data integration is an adaptive data integration tool designed to future proof your data integration with a unified control plane, breaking the cycle of constant pipeline rewrites, tool sprawl and mounting technical debt.

IBM watsonx.data intelligence

IBM watsonx.data intelligence leverages metadata to discover, curate and govern data assets across on prem and public, private or hybrid cloud environments.

110%
increase in productivity by leveraging automation of critical tasks and creating high-quality, reliable and secure datasets
90%
time saved by data engineers by streamlining data management
IBM Planning Analytics

IBM Planning Analytics is business performance management software with planning, forecasting and reporting features.

25%
time reduction by eliminating manual spreadsheet modeling
83%
faster supply chain forecasts

IBM Cognos Analytics

IBM Cognos Analytics is a trusted AI co-pilot that transforms data into smarter analytics and actionable insights for smarter business decisions.

86%
faster and more accurate reporting
9%
increase in total sales revenue
IBM Db2

IBM Db2 is a database that runs mission-critical workloads, powering low-latency transactions and real-time analytics across any cloud, hybrid or on-prem.

70%
faster report generation through faster query response times
4x
lower infrastructure costs

IBM SPSS Statistics

IBM SPSS Statistics is a comprehensive statistical analysis platform designed to help organizations and individuals extract reliable insights from data. It combines robust statistical testing, predictive modeling, regression, and forecasting with streamlined data preparation and automated analysis. With built-in extensibility for Python and R, scalable licensing, and deployment flexibility, it empowers its users across levels to move confidently from data to defensible, data-driven decisions.

Footnotes

* Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research & advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims and warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.