Create a holistic approach to data protection

“Technology is evolving, but the threats are also growing exponentially,” says Mehdi Charafeddine, Distinguished Engineer and Global CTO for Data Platform Services at IBM. “Fortunately, there are more and more sophisticated ways to apply data protection and support data privacy.”

According to Gartner, data security comprises the processes and associated methodologies that protect sensitive information assets, either in transit or at rest. That’s why data security is really all about the tools and software used to protect data privacy, whether that’s encryption, multifactor authentication, masking, erasure or data resilience. But establishing appropriate controls and policies is as much a question of organizational culture as it is of deploying the right apps and algorithms.

From a technology standpoint, you can safeguard data with data fabric architecture, which protects data at the “front door,” where users interact with data at the point of the application, and at the source or “back door” where data is generated and stored, not to mention everywhere in between. This front door, back door approach is crucial to ensuring appropriate data security policies and controls are in place.

Another consideration is operating in multiple geographies. Due to data silos and lack of central governance, it’s often not realistic that data scientists can run analysis across geographies. With a data fabric there is no need to “imagine and simulate the data and do your models.” With this modern data architecture an organization can give the data to the data scientists with the right governance and privacy rules in place so they feel like they really are running a cross-organization initiative.

Weaving data security measures into end-to-end data management is important in supporting both security and privacy, especially for sensitive data. Take medical research at a hospital, for example. The hospital may be collaborating with third-party experts or data scientists who need to work on specific data or applications without being able to see any regulated or personally identifiable information. Automated role-based data policies can enable collaboration with different parties while also protecting the data from a privacy and compliance standpoint at the application level. At the same time, for responsible AI, that data must be safeguarded at the source where it’s stored, for example, the database on premises where it was first collected. Otherwise, patient information is still vulnerable if a cybercriminal were to infiltrate these systems.

When data security is done correctly, it incorporates people, processes and technologies and builds trust in AI. Explore the following best practices for making information security a priority across all areas of the enterprise.