IBM zSystems™ Integration for Observability is a suite of stand-alone OMEGAMON® agents that together delivers new data integration and user interfaces.
Combining mainframe and hybrid cloud metrics is central to successfully modernizing your observability platform. With IBM zSystems Integration for Observability, you can stream IBM OMEGAMON metrics to open AIOps platforms of choice and use IBM Cloud Pak® for AIOps to correlate events and apply analytics to achieve resiliency across hybrid cloud.
IBM zSystems Integration for Observability includes the following IBM product components:
Summary of new functions and features for IBM zSystems Integration for Observability
As an IT manager looking to improve operational observability, it is important to bring insights across the mainframe and distributed platforms under one user experience. IBM zSystems Integration for Observability delivers core infrastructure, which makes this possible for IBM OMEGAMON clients who are not currently entitled to the IBM Z® Monitoring Suite or IBM Z Service Management Suite.
You can leverage this data ecosystem to stream OMEGAMON data into a single service management dashboard and make it available to other observability tools without upgrading to a suite. This helps you maximize the impact of your AIOps integration for observability across hybrid cloud.
Supply data to IBM analytics solutions or any AI platform, like Elastic Stack®, Instana® and Splunk®.
Consolidate data from disparate sources in a unified service management dashboard and send to other tools.
Reduce resolution time and improve collaboration by using IBM Z ChatOps or other chat tools.
Stream and publish OMEGAMON data from a service management dashboard to open AI platforms to correlate events.
Visualize data from multiple sources in a single source dashboard and collaborate by using a chat platform.
Experience mobile-to-mainframe view and ability to correlate events across the hybrid topology with Watson AIOps.
Detects and discovers active z/OS resources and their connections and relationships. It creates XML files (also referred to as “Books”) that conform to the Common Data Model (CDM). These books can be displayed and consumed by various product consoles that provide change and configuration management and business process management.
It is a web-based customizable dashboard user interface that brings mainframe management information and tasks from disparate sources into a single environment. The monitoring and automation of exception events helps to isolate and diagnose problems, issue commands and view results in a single interface.
Provides security, data transfer and storage, notification mechanisms, user interface presentation and communication services for IBM OMEGAMON suites in an agent/server/client architecture.
Provides chatbot capabilities that give users access to the information from Z systems management tools within collaboration platforms like Slack.
It can be used to notify the operations team in the chat platform about IBM Z events, including recommendations that are powered by machine learning, to help isolate and resolve problems quickly.
It provides the infrastructure for accessing IT operational data from z/OS systems and streaming it to the analytics platform in a consumable format.
Displays performance information from various sources, including OMEGAMON monitors and third-party software, in a single location. It delivers near real-time and historical information and operating system and key subsystem performance.
A containerized component that creates rapid, graphical analysis to discover the relationships among Z systems resources.
It is used for understanding resources that run on IBM Z and provides a standard graph API for resource dependencies.
A React UI component that primarily provides network-style graphs. Consumers of IBM Z Resource Discovery Visualization Service can import it as a node library and configure through its interface. You can feed data to the component by implementing and registering a data provider.
Enable application observability across hybrid cloud with visibility into IBM Z systems metrics and log data.
Diagnose system issues by correlating events from OMEGAMON and multiple data sources across hybrid topologies.
Centralize monitoring infrastructure with containerization on z/OS for the Tivoli® Enterprise Portal Server.
Brings together a range of IBM Z Monitoring tools into a single integrated solution.
Offers a single point of control for a range of systems management functions.
Helps manage and monitor z/OS® storage resources including cloud tiers.
Accelerates hybrid incident identification with near real-time operational analytics.
Provides end-to-end observability from mobile to mainframe in a single solution.
Prepares you to start your AIOps journey and transform your IT operations.
Discover IBM zSystems Integration for Observability. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z representative.