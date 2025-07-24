IBM Verify for Government: Secure, frictionless access for human and machine identities

FedRAMP certified workforce and customer IAM

Try it for free Book a live demo
Illustration of financial technologies, including mobile devices, digital security, encryption, and digital banks

Secure, frictionless access for all identities

IBM® Verify for Government provides customer identity and access management (CIAM) and workforce identity and access management (IAM) for your human and machine identities. For over three decades, IBM Verify has been trusted by some of the largest organizations and most critical infrastructures.
Standardized security controls

FedRAMP authorization mandates a rigorous set of security controls, which can ensure a higher level of security for cloud services used by federal agencies.
Frictionless access for human and nonhuman identities

Increase citizen sign-ups while reducing risk with passwordless passkeys that provide identity authentication that’s resistant to phishing and preserves privacy.
Scaled IAM capabilities

Use the most trusted advisor to expand your agency's IAM capabilities, which helps ensure secure growth and adaptability.

Modernize identity while protecting privacy

Two IT programmers working on desktop computers in data center
Modernize physical identity

Modernize your IAM solutions with digital credentials to enhance security, efficiency and convenience while reducing costs. Create secure, frictionless access that delights your citizens with passwordless access with passkeys.
Two IT programmers working on desktop computers in data center
Ensure privacy and consent

Address privacy laws and capture granular approval requirements with ease. Enable self-service by automating consent determination rules, giving citizens control over their data collection and usage.

Related products

Secured, frictionless access to anything—with Verify
IBM Verify Customer Identity

Deliver engaging, modern, secure digital experiences for customers, partners and citizens.

 IBM Verify Workforce Identity

Eliminate user access complexity in hybrid environments through identity modernization.

 IBM Verify Protection

Detect hidden identity-based risks and threats across your IT landscape with AI.

 IBM Identity Governance

Provision, audit and report on user access and activity through lifecycle, compliance and analytics capabilities, on prem and in the cloud.

 IBM Verify Trust

Infuse risk confidence into identity and access management (IAM) systems to deliver smarter authentication.

 IBM Verify Directory

Consolidate and unify enterprise identity management through a scalable, containerized, and robust directory solution.

 IBM Application Gateway

Easily extend modern authentication capabilities to legacy applications without code changes.
Cybersecurity engineer typing at computer keyboard and writing code.
Tackle hybrid access challenges

Integrate and augment existing IAM tools to eliminate identity silos and improve your security posture. Build an identity fabric while using your existing tools to improve security, enhance the user experience and solve hybrid access challenges.
Two IT programmers working on desktop computers in data center
Modernize physical identity

Modernize your IAM solutions with digital credentials to enhance security, efficiency and convenience while reducing costs. Create secure, frictionless access that delights your citizens with passwordless access with passkeys.
Two IT programmers working on desktop computers in data center
Ensure privacy and consent

Address privacy laws and capture granular approval requirements with ease. Enable self-service by automating consent determination rules, giving citizens control over their data collection and usage.

Related products

Secured, frictionless access to anything—with Verify
IBM Verify Customer Identity

Deliver engaging, modern, secure digital experiences for customers, partners and citizens.

 IBM Verify Workforce Identity

Eliminate user access complexity in hybrid environments through identity modernization.

 IBM Verify Protection

Detect hidden identity-based risks and threats across your IT landscape with AI.

 IBM Identity Governance

Provision, audit and report on user access and activity through lifecycle, compliance and analytics capabilities, on prem and in the cloud.

 IBM Verify Trust

Infuse risk confidence into identity and access management (IAM) systems to deliver smarter authentication.

 IBM Verify Directory

Consolidate and unify enterprise identity management through a scalable, containerized, and robust directory solution.

 IBM Application Gateway

Easily extend modern authentication capabilities to legacy applications without code changes.
Cybersecurity engineer typing at computer keyboard and writing code.
Tackle hybrid access challenges

Integrate and augment existing IAM tools to eliminate identity silos and improve your security posture. Build an identity fabric while using your existing tools to improve security, enhance the user experience and solve hybrid access challenges.
Take the next step

Experience secure, frictionless identity access, simplified. Experience Verify.

 Try it for free Book a live demo