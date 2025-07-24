FedRAMP certified workforce and customer IAM
IBM® Verify for Government provides customer identity and access management (CIAM) and workforce identity and access management (IAM) for your human and machine identities. For over three decades, IBM Verify has been trusted by some of the largest organizations and most critical infrastructures.
FedRAMP authorization mandates a rigorous set of security controls, which can ensure a higher level of security for cloud services used by federal agencies.
Increase citizen sign-ups while reducing risk with passwordless passkeys that provide identity authentication that’s resistant to phishing and preserves privacy.
Use the most trusted advisor to expand your agency's IAM capabilities, which helps ensure secure growth and adaptability.
Experience secure, frictionless identity access, simplified. Experience Verify.