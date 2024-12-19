Exploring architectural choices: Options for running IBM TRIRIGA Application Suite on AWS with Red Hat OpenShift

IBM® TRIRIGA® Application Suite (TAS) is a market-leading integrated workplace management system for organizations managing their facility portfolios and assets throughout their lifecycle efficiently. It helps organizations to optimize their workplace experience, facility resource scheduling, facility strategic planning, lease accounting and asset disposal and to manage their transactions, capital projects, space, facility maintenance and facility sustainability.

Data and AI are increasingly critical tools in how organizations are evolving their facilities management. Real-time insights are infused with AI to support dynamic space planning. Shared data allows occupants to make service requests and book rooms, right-size portfolios and increase the efficiency of lease administration, capital projects and more. Simple, fast and flexible, TAS has the right mix of applications in 1 modular tool to maximize your building lifecycle while preparing you to meet future needs.

TRIRIGA Application Suite stands out as a compelling choice due to its focus on simplification and flexibility, addressing the evolving needs of modern enterprises. Consolidating facility management functionalities into a unified platform streamlines deployment and management processes, reducing the complexities associated with enterprise systems. The deployment flexibility across the on-premises, cloud or hybrid-cloud environments of TRIRIGA caters to diverse organizational infrastructures.

The suite’s simplified licensing model also offers greater adaptability, which enables users to scale their usage according to requirements. With an emphasis on a uniform and enhanced user experience, the TRIRIGA Application Suite boosts efficiency. It offers straightforward expansion into extra capabilities through full-suite access through the simple licensing model of AppPoints, ultimately driving innovation and cost-effectiveness in asset management strategies.

As TRIRIGA continues to evolve, TAS will be the primary offering for new major enhancements. IBM and our partners are assisting clients in their migrations to help them take advantage of new technologies as they become available on TAS.

In this blog post, we walk through the recommended options for running IBM TAS on Amazon Web Services (AWS). We discuss the architecture and describe how the IBM, Red Hat® and AWS components come together and provide a solid foundation for running IBM TAS. We also explore the architectural decisions to consider so you can choose the one that best fits your organization’s needs.

In this article, we cover 3 ways to run IBM TAS on AWS: