Streamlining facility maintenance and operations that improves efficiency, productivity, and effectiveness while lowering costs.
Focus on improving facility maintenance and operations efficiency to reduce costs

Many organizations continue to struggle to balance the need of maintaining a highly productive and safe workplace while minimizing the impact of the rising costs of maintenance and operations. Increasing supply costs, rising labor rates, more demanding employees, and fluctuating occupancy rates are exacerbating these challenges. These organizations are focused on resource allocation balancing budget constraints and resource availability, assuring timely scheduled/preventive/proactive maintenance, maximizing asset availability, improving the effectiveness of facility workforce, and leveraging data to improve decision making.

IBM TRIRIGA Application Suite offers a comprehensive maintenance and operations solution that streamlines facility management designed to improve the productivity and efficiency of facility staff as well as improving the cleaning, maintenance, safety, and operational readiness of your facility. 

Benefits The benefits of an integrated maintenance and operations solution It’s effective
  • Centralized request handling
  • Streamlined dispatching and assigning resources
  • Mobile access and self-service
 It’s streamlined
  • Proactively identifies and manages equipment issues
  • Enables preventive actions and diagnostics
  • Minimizes downtime and costs
 It’s productive
  • Eliminate duplicate work
  • Balance workloads
  • Improve time management
  • Provide up-to-minute activity reports
See how your organization can benefit from a smart building workplace experience.
