Make the right space planning decisions to maximize space utilization and provide occupants a more productive, interactive and flexible workspace
Watch the video (2:01)
TRIRIGA Service Requests Dashboard
Ensure the safety and productivity of your people and physical spaces

Optimizing the space in your buildings improves the bottom line and also enables increased productivity and engagement of occupants. IBM® TRIRIGA® provides comprehensive reservation tools to reserve flexible space and ensure that space has everything it needs when it’s needed. 

 Optimize your space with IBM TRIRIGA See how easy it is to plan and manage your office space to optimize productivity and occupancy (2:01)
Feature details
Facilities management to help you reopen your facilities and return to the workplace
Step 1: Focus on employee experience and well-being

Prepare a space in which everyone feels protected with a smart space management strategy. Use our guide for practical steps to take and help everyone return on-site with confidence.

 Use our pragmatic guide Step 2: Dig into occupancy

Measure the metric that matters most: occupancy. Optimize your workplace strategy to adapt spaces and work models, maintain social distance, and make space work for you.

 

 Use IoT data, WiFi and AI for space utilization Step 3: Lead your workplace


Build a safe, agile work environment so you’re ready to change, meet employee needs and lead your organization through disruptions with the right space management tools.

 Infographic: How to Lead Your Workplace Through Uncertainty
Case Studies Improving operational efficiency with space management

Teradyne needed to automate its space allocation reports for greater accuracy. IBM TRIRIGA helped the manufacturer achieve operational efficiency through better space management.

Workplace management during COVID

With 350,000 employees around the world to keep safe during the COVID-19 outbreak, IBM Global Real Estate (GRE) used TRIRIGA to help optimize space utilization and workplace services.
