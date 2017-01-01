Adopting capital planning management software can reduce overall project costs by up to 45%¹, which is important when the average capital project is 80% over budget and 20 months behind schedule.²
Return on capital is critical for efficient financial management of every business and data is the key. When information is dispersed across various locations, teams, and software tools it becomes extremely difficult to make timely data-driven decisions. An integrated solution can automate processes, streamline workflows, eliminate redundant paperwork, which improves capital planning and project management.
The key features of the IBM® TRIRIGA® capital planning helps clients:
Key benefits of TRIRIGA capital projects management
TRIRIGA provides real-time visibility into project statuses, financial metrics, and portfolio performance. This enables organizations to make informed decisions regarding resource allocation, risk management, and strategic investments.
TRIRIGA enables organizations to optimize capital spending by aligning investments with strategic objectives, prioritizing projects based on ROI, and monitoring project costs and performance in real-time.
TRIRIGA helps ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, industry standards, and internal policies governing capital projects. It provides features such as audit trails, approval workflows, and reporting capabilities that support governance and accountability throughout the project lifecycle.
TRIRIGA promotes collaboration among stakeholders involved in capital planning and program management. Providing task assignment, document sharing, and communication tools that facilitate coordination and communication.
by centralizing project information and providing robust analytics capabilities, TRIRIGA helps organizations identify and mitigate risks associated with capital projects. It enables proactive risk management by identifying potential issues early and implementing appropriate mitigation strategies.
TRIRIGA's modular architecture and configurable workflows make it scalable and adaptable to organizations of various sizes and industries.
¹ What is the case for investing in workplace technology?, Verdantix, October 2020.
² Navigating the digital future: the disruption of capital projects McKinsey & Company (link resides outside ibm.com), October 2017.