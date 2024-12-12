To start, let’s look at Randori Recon, which is designed to ensure rapid time-to-value with no agents and an easy-to-use interface. Randori’s discovery process takes a center-of-mass-out approach, using various parsing techniques to attribute assets connected to your organization, thus delivering high-fidelity discovery of your attack surface. Based on the assets discovered, Randori Recon then applies risk-based prioritization based on adversarial temptation combined with your unique business context to provide insights that facilitate action.

With greater asset visibility and useful business context, Randori feeds its findings into your desired security workflows. Unlike many ASM products, Randori offers native bi-directional integration with other tools, including Jira, IBM Security QRadar, Qualys, Tenable and many others.

These integrations are becoming increasingly important as digital attack surfaces expand and workflows such as vulnerability management are stretched to their limits.

A common customer use of Randori’s integrations is feeding discovered shadow IT into an exposure management solution such as Tenable. This provides a holistic view of the organization’s footprint and useful information that might help significantly reduce the total number of vulnerabilities that should be addressed, as shown above.