Can your AI reason across the Indic language spectrum?

India’s linguistic diversity is staggering: 22 official languages, hundreds of dialects and a billion daily conversations shaped by region, context and culture. According to experts, for AI systems to truly serve this diverse market, it needs to work well across languages and cultures. That’s the promise behind OpenAI’s IndQA, a new benchmark designed to evaluate how well AI models reason across Indian languages and cultural contexts.

Unlike traditional benchmarks that might focus on grammar or syntax, IndQA tests for cultural fluency. Can a model interpret a proverb in Tamil? Reason through a literary scenario in Hindi? Understand the nuance of a Bengali news article? With 12 languages and 10 domains, including law, health, history and current affairs, IndQA helps push AI systems to engage with India as it is: complex, multilingual and deeply contextual.

For developers and tech leaders building AI solutions in India, IndQA signals a shift from translation to localization. It’s not just about making AI speak Indian languages anymore. It’s about making it think in them. That’s a critical leap for sectors like healthcare, fintech and government services, where accuracy and cultural relevance aren’t optional but obligatory.