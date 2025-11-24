Enterprises can get creative with AI (if done right) 

Legacy brands also face a tricky balance when building new products with AI. When the toy giant Mattel announced its strategic partnership with OpenAI earlier this year, critics worried AI would steal kids’ imagination, said Carrie Buse, Head of Discovery for Mattel Future Lab, during the conference.

But internally, the partnership is viewed as an opportunity to create new toys in new ways. “We have the opportunity to do something that aligns with our values,” she said. “And what’s been fun is trying not to go for the low-hanging fruit ... The truth is that there is more to do than talk to your toy. And that’s been where the rich work is happening.”

Mattel hasn’t yet announced the results of its partnership with OpenAI. But Buse believes AI could unlock new experiences: “That’s the opportunity with AI: it gives you tools to take that thing in your head and make it real.”

For enterprise organizations, many are also embracing AI to empower their employees, observed Lovable’s Creator Lead Mindaugas Petrutis. The European-based startup, which promises to build platforms without code, is growing at a fast pace. Lovable has been adopted by large companies like Microsoft and HubSpot, Petrutis said.

“These companies say it’s saving them time and money,” he said during an interview with IBM Think. “[Non-technical teams] can prototype and implement the solution, and that alone is huge.”

But the tool can also be used by artists to augment or extend their work. Visual artist Shantell Martin used the app to build a platform allowing users to mix and match her signature graphic elements, an idea she first explored 10 years ago.

“I tried to work with different designers and different UX designers to create a platform,” Martin explained during the event. “I never really got anywhere, [though] we would spend a lot of money and do a lot of research,” she said.

But this changed with the dawn of generative AI tools.

“The interesting thing is that sometimes you have these little ideas, and they might be bad, but you have to spend a lot of time and resources to work out if they’re good or bad,” Martin said. “With something like this, you can have 20 different ideas and then make them, and then you can figure out if it’s something you want to pursue.”