IBM Cloud solution tutorials: 2023 in review

AI – Last year in December, the buzz surrounding AI was palpable. This year, AI started making big waves in mid-November and its impact has been felt across various aspects of our lives. From photo editing to writing emails, AI has become an indispensable tool in many settings. As I’ve seen it being used with remarkable efficiency in coding, trip planning, meeting preparation, user interface design, job interview question generation and social media posts, it’s clear that this technology will continue to advance and become even more integral to our daily lives.

Platform engineering, internal development platform – Platform engineering is at the forefront of modern software development, driving innovation and collaboration across teams. By capturing best practices in reusable Terraform templates, engineering teams can streamline their workflows, reduce errors and improve productivity leading to better software outcomes for users and faster time to market. This year, IBM Cloud introduced projects and deployable architectures. Projects are a named collection of configurations that are used to manage related resources and Infrastructure as Code (IaC) deployments. A deployable architecture is a cloud automation for deploying a common architectural pattern that combines one or more cloud resources that are designed for easy deployment, scalability and modularity. It is very easy to turn a terraform template into a deployable architecture and open the door to cost optimization, compliance management, self-service, standardization and repeatability.

KubeCon – KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2023 was in Chicago this year, my hometown. This was my first time at the conference and let me tell you, it was nothing short of mind-blowing! Seeing the Kubernetes ecosystem in action was truly amazing—the sheer scale of what it’s capable of is awe-inspiring. It’s incredible to think about how one technology can support so many companies and create such a vast array of job opportunities! I caught on many of the conference themes and walking through the vendors, I got impressed by many of the technologies. AI and internal development platform were two of the highlights. Now I need to pick a few and try some of the vendor products!