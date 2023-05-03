Turn Your Terraform Templates into Deployable Architectures

Recently, IBM Cloud introduced projects and deployable architectures. Projects are a named collection of configurations that are used to manage related resources and Infrastructure as Code (IaC) deployments. A deployable architecture is a cloud automation for deploying a common architectural pattern that combines one or more cloud resources that are designed for easy deployment, scalability and modularity.

Projects and deployable architectures enable teams to capture best practices into reusable patterns, get started with new environments in a few clicks and ensure that the environments remain compliant, secure and up-to-date over time. IBM Cloud provides a set of ready-to-use deployable architectures that can be deployed as-is or extended to meet your needs.

In this blog post, I will walk you through the steps of turning a simple Terraform template into a deployable architecture in a private IBM Cloud catalog. Eventually, you could build your own deployable architectures (or extend an existing one) to capture recommended security configurations and build pipelines and architectures for new projects in your organizations.

Note that you will need a paid IBM Cloud account if you plan to go through all the steps in your own account.