Accelerating and Maintaining Your Regulated Standards at Scale

With DevSecOps, you can put security and compliance at the forefront of your development lifecycle. This sets your team up to implement a shift-left approach that prevents security issues in your application code from ever reaching production and collects evidence for handling security audits. By taking advantage of IBM Cloud DevSecOps, you can leverage the CC toolchain template to move from manual verification to using automation to continuously assess app security and compliance posture. To learn more, see the DevSecOps documentation.

Although IBM Cloud reduces the time and complexity of setting up a compliant enterprise application, you still need to ensure that you’re maintaining compliance. To do so, you can use the Security and Compliance Center to run automatic evaluations on your resource configurations. The evaluation results are provided in the dashboard of the Security and Compliance Center or you can get notified of changes. You can quickly assess the risk to your organization, fix issues and generate reports so that you’re always audit-ready.

Additionally, using DevSecOps CI/CD/CC toolchains can help to automate the evaluation of controls as part of the development process and can block non-compliant changes from being promoted. Managing your application code this way ensures that you have the evidence and change history that is needed to meet the required compliance standards for your industry. For more information about using DevSecOps Application Lifecycle Management for deploying your code, review the reference architecture.

Capability highlights: