Projects and Cost Estimation: How IBM Cloud is Revolutionizing Complex Workloads for Enterprises

By leveraging deployable architectures, customers can create projects with compliant infrastructure architecture on their own. Deployable architectures, which are now available in the catalog, provide automation for the deployment of common architectural patterns that combine one or more cloud resources. Each deployable architecture is built and maintained by IBM Cloud experts following IBM Cloud best practices to take the guesswork out of the architecture design process and reduce the time it takes to deploy to just minutes.

Compliance managers and solution architects can review the components of the architecture and the level of compliance that each deployable architecture meets by reviewing the details directly from the catalog detail pages. Learn more about deployable architectures here.

An important factor when determining if a deployable architecture is going to fulfill your organization’s needs is understanding how much it’s going to cost you. The cost estimation experience built into both the IBM Cloud catalog and projects makes obtaining pricing information for deployable architectures easy.

From the catalog, simply select the deployable architecture you are interested in, and then choose a variation. From here, you will see a breakdown of its price down to the individual resources that the architecture will provision. You will also be able to view this breakdown from the projects workspace when validating your deployment.