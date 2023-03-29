Turn Your Container Into a Trusted Cloud Identity

Identity and Access Management (IAM) controls access to resources. IBM Cloud uses the concept of IAM IDs to abstract from users and other identities. It also has service IDs, which are identities that can be seen as “technical users.” They can be used by cloud services or applications to perform tasks. Similar to regular user IDs, service IDs can create and own API keys. The latter is used to authenticate and turn them into IAM access tokens.

A newer concept is the trusted profile—another type of IAM ID. Similar to the other IAM identity types, trusted profiles are treated as a subject that is granted access in IAM policies. However, users of trusted profiles do not need to be members of the account. They can be brought in with an identity provider via federation or use an identified compute resource. Currently, the latter can be a virtual server instance in a virtual private cloud, or apps and services deployed to an IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service or Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud cluster.

Using a trusted profile with a compute resource, you could run a containerized app in a Kubernetes cluster, let that app request to use the privileges granted to that profile, and perform protected administrative tasks. All that would be possible without creating any service ID, sharing API keys, etc. Too good to be true? I put that concept into action: