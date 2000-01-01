Home
IT automation
Targetprocess
Remove blind spots and enable end-to-end visibility into work, resource assignments and budgets with distraction-free views of your projects.
Get all your teams on the same page with a single source of truth aligned to strategic objectives.
Supercharge your ability to adapt quickly to change and power full business transformation.
Ready to accelerate business agility? IBM Targetprocess helps you dynamically manage work, resources and portfolios while providing continuous alignment to business strategy. Start your free trial to see Targetprocess in action and learn how it can be customized for your business needs.