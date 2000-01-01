Home

IT automation

Targetprocess

 Features
Leverage the capabilities to enable full business agility
Start your free trial
People engaged in discussion while seated at a desk

Visibility

Remove blind spots and enable end-to-end visibility into work, resource assignments and budgets with distraction-free views of your projects. 

Alignment

Get all your teams on the same page with a single source of truth aligned to strategic objectives. 

Agility

Supercharge your ability to adapt quickly to change and power full business transformation. 

Start your free trial

Ready to accelerate business agility? IBM Targetprocess helps you dynamically manage work, resources and portfolios while providing continuous alignment to business strategy. Start your free trial to see Targetprocess in action and learn how it can be customized for your business needs.