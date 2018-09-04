Home
According to a Gartner report, business executives say 56% of the time spent on strategic planning is wasted.1
Strategic planning, when paired with objectives and key results (OKRs), addresses this challenge and enables business agility through a process that helps organizations capture and communicate strategy in an actionable, transparent way. It allows organizations to align work, labor and investments to strategic objectives and maximizes execution.
How to solve it: Prioritize and align budgets and resources to roadmaps, helping ensure that work remains aligned to the organization's strategic priorities throughout the year.
How to solve it: Flow business objectives down to the execution layer with end-to-end visibility, keeping everyone aligned and fostering collaboration.
How to solve it: Accelerate decision-making by staying continuously aligned throughout the organization, tracking progress and monitoring key results.
"The Standard implemented IBM Targetprocess to help align team workstreams to business priorities. In turn, this created transparency, helped identify risks or impediments, and ultimately gave the team visibility into consolidated workflows that showed us information about active or completed projects including status, stakeholders, relevant dependencies, committed work, and progress."
Kaarina Bourquin
Senior Director, IT Strategy & Portfolio
