 Strategic planning
Continuously link work, labor and investments to business strategy
Accelerate business transformation

According to a Gartner report, business executives say 56% of the time spent on strategic planning is wasted.1

Strategic planning, when paired with objectives and key results (OKRs), addresses this challenge and enables business agility through a process that helps organizations capture and communicate strategy in an actionable, transparent way. It allows organizations to align work, labor and investments to strategic objectives and maximizes execution.

Strategic planning can help you:

  • Create a framework to capture and track strategy, business cases and performance metrics such as value, total cost of ownership (TCO) and satisfaction. 
  • Enable a streamlined intake process to help drive demand planning and shaping.
  • Support effective goal setting, ideation and demand planning to help ensure alignment with strategic priorities. 
  • Provide a single source of truth to view all initiatives, key results and progress. 

Harness the power of Enterprise Agile Planning

Enterprise Agile Planning transforms how you create business value, whether you use waterfall, agile methodology or a hybrid of both.

Traditional strategic planning challenges

Challenge: Misalignment between enterprise strategy and execution

How to solve it: Prioritize and align budgets and resources to roadmaps, helping ensure that work remains aligned to the organization's strategic priorities throughout the year.
Challenge: Limited visibility and alignment

How to solve it: Flow business objectives down to the execution layer with end-to-end visibility, keeping everyone aligned and fostering collaboration. 
Challenge: Lack of capabilities to track progress toward key results

How to solve it: Accelerate decision-making by staying continuously aligned throughout the organization, tracking progress and monitoring key results.

Transform decision-making with IBM® Targetprocess

  • Establish, track and manage progress toward strategic objectives.
  • Link work items to a particular strategic objective, fostering alignment between OKRs and daily work.
  • Accelerate confident decision-making through the alignment of initiatives, portfolios and daily work with specific strategies across the enterprise.
  • Increase transparency with enterprise alignment by connecting all levels to strategy.
  • Align investments with goals to make confident future investment decisions.
Lead your organization with OKRs

OKRs can enhance operational agility, aligning remote teams with organizational goals while promoting collaboration and flexibility.

Client spotlight

The Standard increases alignment through Strategic Portfolio Management

"The Standard implemented IBM Targetprocess to help align team workstreams to business priorities. In turn, this created transparency, helped identify risks or impediments, and ultimately gave the team visibility into consolidated workflows that showed us information about active or completed projects including status, stakeholders, relevant dependencies, committed work, and progress."

Kaarina Bourquin

Senior Director, IT Strategy & Portfolio

 Read the case study

Ready to accelerate business agility? IBM Targetprocess helps you dynamically manage work, resources and portfolios while providing continuous alignment to business strategy. Start your free trial to see Targetprocess in action and learn how it can be customized for your business needs.
