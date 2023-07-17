Resource management

"Targetprocess allows us to help the delivery teams do things better. We are able to identify pinch points, where teams are under-resourced or overutilized and where more support is needed for user stories. This allows us to have conversations with teams about what we need to do differently in order to help them go faster, optimize team utilization, and reduce the number of errors and bugs in our systems."

Craig Beccan

Head of Programmes and Portfolio, UK&I Technology