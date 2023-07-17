Home

Reduce risk by dynamically managing resources, capacity and demand
Maximize organizational efficiency

Today’s strategic portfolio managers must be able to perform basic steps across large-scale, cross-functional teams—which creates immediate challenges due to disconnected tools and processes. Outdated reporting structures and organizational models inhibiting capacity planning pose competing priorities and also contribute to increasing inefficiencies in resource management.

Effective resource management and capacity planning increases value delivery through end-to-end visibility of capacity and resources, maximized resource efficiency, minimized risk of oversubscribing resources, and improved planning and forecasting for long-term organizational value. According to Gartner, organizations that are able to unlock their capacity to execute new growth strategies can see up to a 77% increase in profitability¹.

Resource management can help you:

  • Gain end-to-end visibility into capacity, resources and details of work.
  • Minimize the risk of oversubscribing resources.
  • Improve planning and forecasting for long-term organizational value.
  • Capture and review baseline resource information: people, skills, rates, availability and time zones.

Traditional resource management challenges

Challenge: Lacks a single source of truth to consolidate work, resources and capacity

How to solve it: Optimize resources and minimize risks associated with inaccurate capacity planning by consolidating everything in a single tool. 
Challenge: Working across disconnected toolsets

How to solve it: Increase agility by quickly sourcing information needed to plan and manage resource assignments.
Challenge: Low visibility to forecast demand

How to solve it: Quickly adjust resourcing and capacity in response to sudden changes in priorities or budgets, helping ensure prioritized work supports strategic objectives while enhancing visibility. 

Support digital business resource management with IBM® Targetprocess

 
  • Act as a common source of truth containing all work and available resources.
  • Identify over-allocated or underutilized resources in a visual or graphical manner.
  • Connect resource cost and utilization financials with automatic cost forecasting.
  • Manage dashboards to optimize incoming demands against capacity in a flexible way.
  • Monitor the impact of changes in real time with multiple views of reports, minimizing inefficiency and overutilization to maximize value.
Harness the power of Enterprise Agile Planning

Enterprise Agile Planning transforms how you create business value, whether you use waterfall, agile methodology or a hybrid of both.

Client spotlight

Flutter increases agility by betting on transparency

"Targetprocess allows us to help the delivery teams do things better. We are able to identify pinch points, where teams are under-resourced or overutilized and where more support is needed for user stories. This allows us to have conversations with teams about what we need to do differently in order to help them go faster, optimize team utilization, and reduce the number of errors and bugs in our systems."

Craig Beccan

Head of Programmes and Portfolio, UK&I Technology

