Home
IT automation
Targetprocess
Today’s strategic portfolio managers must be able to perform basic steps across large-scale, cross-functional teams—which creates immediate challenges due to disconnected tools and processes. Outdated reporting structures and organizational models inhibiting capacity planning pose competing priorities and also contribute to increasing inefficiencies in resource management.
Effective resource management and capacity planning increases value delivery through end-to-end visibility of capacity and resources, maximized resource efficiency, minimized risk of oversubscribing resources, and improved planning and forecasting for long-term organizational value. According to Gartner, organizations that are able to unlock their capacity to execute new growth strategies can see up to a 77% increase in profitability¹.
How to solve it: Optimize resources and minimize risks associated with inaccurate capacity planning by consolidating everything in a single tool.
How to solve it: Increase agility by quickly sourcing information needed to plan and manage resource assignments.
How to solve it: Quickly adjust resourcing and capacity in response to sudden changes in priorities or budgets, helping ensure prioritized work supports strategic objectives while enhancing visibility.
"Targetprocess allows us to help the delivery teams do things better. We are able to identify pinch points, where teams are under-resourced or overutilized and where more support is needed for user stories. This allows us to have conversations with teams about what we need to do differently in order to help them go faster, optimize team utilization, and reduce the number of errors and bugs in our systems."
Craig Beccan
Head of Programmes and Portfolio, UK&I Technology
Ready to accelerate business agility? IBM Targetprocess helps you dynamically manage work, resources and portfolios while providing continuous alignment to business strategy. Start your free trial to see Targetprocess in action and learn how it can be customized for your business needs.