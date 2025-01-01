With the world changing so fast, organizations must be prepared to quickly pivot to support changing priorities. This means shifting to continuous product funding, moving from annual to quarterly planning, and budgeting to thrive. Today’s businesses must be able to efficiently allocate and justify budgets and investments across both traditional and agile ways of working.

Portfolio budgeting strengthens collaboration among finance, portfolio managers and product teams in a single tool. It eliminates the need for data integrations or manual processes, reducing planning time and simplifying the process—encouraging the shift to continuous product funding and shorter budgeting cycles.