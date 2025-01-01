Home

Shift from project to product funding
With the world changing so fast, organizations must be prepared to quickly pivot to support changing priorities. This means shifting to continuous product funding, moving from annual to quarterly planning, and budgeting to thrive. Today’s businesses must be able to efficiently allocate and justify budgets and investments across both traditional and agile ways of working.

Portfolio budgeting strengthens collaboration among finance, portfolio managers and product teams in a single tool. It eliminates the need for data integrations or manual processes, reducing planning time and simplifying the process—encouraging the shift to continuous product funding and shorter budgeting cycles. 

Portfolio budgeting can help you:

  • Collaborate and synchronize between agile teams, finance and business leaders.
  • Track, monitor and measure returns and benefits.
  • Connect funding to work capacity and allocations.
  • Ensure investments are aligned to enterprise objectives.

Harness the power of Enterprise Agile Planning

Enterprise Agile Planning transforms how you create business value, whether you use waterfall, agile methodology or a hybrid of both.

Traditional portfolio budgeting challenges

Challenge: Lack of a dedicated tool

How to solve it: Give business and technology leaders the tools they need to define and update strategy whenever they need.  
Challenge: Disjointed processes

How to solve it: Support traditional and agile budgeting within the same portfolio and across PMO and finance on a quarterly, monthly or ad hoc basis, unifying processes across teams. 
Challenge: Inability to quantify value

How to solve it: Quantify value and justify additional funding with end-to-end visibility and alignment. 

Accelerate business agility with IBM® Targetprocess 

  • Deliver a single source of truth for distributed decision making across the business.
  • Continuously align work, products and portfolios to the business strategy.
  • Unlock agility at every level of the business with support for dynamic work and resource management, expansion of agile programs and portfolio management capabilities.
Deliver more value in a hybrid environment 

Delve into this guide to learn how CIOs can find ways to quantify decisions around cost, maximize ROI, and communicate value in a hybrid project and product environment.

Client spotlight

The Standard increases alignment through Strategic Portfolio Management

"The Standard implemented IBM Targetprocess to help align team workstreams to business priorities. In turn, this created transparency, helped identify risks or impediments, and ultimately gave the team visibility into consolidated workflows that showed us information about active or completed projects including status, stakeholders, relevant dependencies, committed work, and progress."

Kaarina Bourquin

Senior Director, IT Strategy & Portfolio

 Read the case study

Ready to accelerate business agility? IBM Targetprocess helps you dynamically manage work, resources and portfolios while providing continuous alignment to business strategy. Start your free trial to see Targetprocess in action and learn how it can be customized for your business needs.