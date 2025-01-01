Home
IT automation
Targetprocess
With the world changing so fast, organizations must be prepared to quickly pivot to support changing priorities. This means shifting to continuous product funding, moving from annual to quarterly planning, and budgeting to thrive. Today’s businesses must be able to efficiently allocate and justify budgets and investments across both traditional and agile ways of working.
Portfolio budgeting strengthens collaboration among finance, portfolio managers and product teams in a single tool. It eliminates the need for data integrations or manual processes, reducing planning time and simplifying the process—encouraging the shift to continuous product funding and shorter budgeting cycles.
How to solve it: Give business and technology leaders the tools they need to define and update strategy whenever they need.
How to solve it: Support traditional and agile budgeting within the same portfolio and across PMO and finance on a quarterly, monthly or ad hoc basis, unifying processes across teams.
How to solve it: Quantify value and justify additional funding with end-to-end visibility and alignment.
"The Standard implemented IBM Targetprocess to help align team workstreams to business priorities. In turn, this created transparency, helped identify risks or impediments, and ultimately gave the team visibility into consolidated workflows that showed us information about active or completed projects including status, stakeholders, relevant dependencies, committed work, and progress."
Kaarina Bourquin
Senior Director, IT Strategy & Portfolio
Ready to accelerate business agility? IBM Targetprocess helps you dynamically manage work, resources and portfolios while providing continuous alignment to business strategy. Start your free trial to see Targetprocess in action and learn how it can be customized for your business needs.