Accelerate your AI and hybrid cloud strategy with a secure, scalable and open platform built by IBM and Red Hat.
Scalable. AI-Ready. Open. Flexible.
Red Hat® AI on IBM Cloud® provides a consistent and secure way to build, train, customize and deploy AI and machine learning workloads across hybrid cloud environments. The portfolio combines open source innovation with enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure, helping IT teams reduce operational complexity and accelerate AI adoption. This portfolio is designed for organizations that need reliable AI infrastructure and a faster path from prototype to production.
Customize models with your own enterprise data.
Deploy AI workloads on a consistent hybrid cloud platform.
Scale training and inference with GPU‑optimized infrastructure.
Apply security, governance and compliance across environments.
One open, hybrid, enterprise-grade AI platform. Three solutions.
OpenShift AI on IBM Cloud brings Red Hat® OpenShift® together with integrated MLOps and generative AI tools. It gives you a consistent, Kubernetes-based platform to manage AI workloads across hybrid cloud environments.
Key capabilities:
Optimized infrastructure for AI training and inference
Integrated pipelines for end‑to‑end model lifecycle management
GPU‑enabled compute options with intelligent autoscaling
Enterprise‑grade security, compliance and observability
Unified support delivered jointly by IBM and Red Hat
OpenShift AI provides a reliable and secure foundation for AI operations and production deployment.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI) offers a stable environment to run and customize LLMs across cloud, data center and edge locations. It includes the open source Granite® model family and InstructLab tools, giving teams a ready-to-use AI development and deployment environment.
Key capabilities:
RHEL AI provides a secure and predictable foundation for enterprise AI workloads.
Red Hat AI InstructLab™ on IBM Cloud is a fully managed service that enables you to customize large language models without requiring full retraining. It uses synthetic instruction generation to add new behaviors, skills and domain knowledge, helping reduce GPU costs and speed up model development.
Key InstructLab capabilities:
InstructLab provides a faster way to build AI models that fit your business needs and governance requirements.
Red Hat AI on IBM Cloud provides a secure, consistent and scalable foundation to move AI workloads from pilot to production across your hybrid cloud.
Streamlined tools and automated workflows help reduce time to production and simplify model customization.
A unified operating experience across cloud and on-premises environments helps teams deploy and manage AI more reliably.
Built‑in controls support data protection, governance and regulatory requirements for sensitive workloads.
GPU‑optimized compute, storage and networking deliver the performance needed for training and inference at scale.
High‑quality data, validated models and robust deployment options help improve system accuracy and decision-making.
Optimized infrastructure and more efficient model‑customization methods help reduce resource use and overall costs.
Security and privacy controls help to support regulatory needs.
From servers and storage to orchestration and model lifecycle management, the platform reduces complexity and supports consistent operations.