Enable your frontline workers to use their devices in a protected way, wherever they may be. IBM MaaS360ç manages purpose-built devices, ruggedized, non-GMS and Android Open Source Project (AOSP) devices from the same console as your other endpoints, and protects them with built-in threat management capabilities against SMS and email phishing, insider threats and much more.
Whether your teams use scanners in warehouses, take pictures in manufacturing facilities, handle meeting room displays or use ruggedized devices for their day-to-day work, MaaS360 makes sure these endpoints are managed as thoroughly as standard devices and kept in line with your security policies and industry standards.
Any non-GMS device that can enroll through QR code or ADB commands.
MaaS360 manages a wide range of Santok non-GMS devices and ruggedized devices, covering industries from healthcare to telecommunications.
Built on Android, FireOS is an OS supported and managed by MaaS360 for many types of industry use cases.
Augmented and virtual reality technology has been used extensively in the manufacturing industry by frontline workers and MaaS360 supports RealWear rugged devices.
A country that doesn’t allow the Google services or play store where Android devices need to be managed. For example, devices used in a country such as China.
Clients with strict access rules that allow access only to an internal network. For example, devices in a manufacturing hub or storage center that requires closed access.
Multiple companies uses AOSP devices that are purpose built for specific use cases that are not Google certified. For example, a tablet in a meeting room used for booking information that doesn’t require other advanced services.
A not-for-profit healthcare organization secures the personal information of its 400,000 members.
A fortune 100 global pharmaceuticals company uses MaaS360 UEM to support many different platforms through a single management console.
The basis of any UEM deployment is MDM. While UEM solutions deliver a rich set of security and productivity tools for any device, none of that matters if devices themselves are not enrolled and managed at a basic level. MDM solutions provide the API-based policy, same-day support for all popular operating systems, compliance rules and app distribution that make up the backbone of any MDM platform.
UEM offers a simplified and consolidated device management approach. It is a culmination of the device policy available in MDM and the data security and identity features provided through EMM deployment. UEM adds to those capabilities by layering threat defense, AI analytics and the management of any device—whether smartphone, tablet, laptop, desktop or IoT—that is using any of the common mobile operating systems.
EMM solutions represent an evolution from MDM, a midway point to full UEM with a focus on the user experience and data security. Within MaaS360, EMM features include the secure container—an encrypted sandbox installed on user devices equipped with workplace applications—as well as identity tools and mobile app management policies for corporate apps.
Curated mobility services offerings help you get the most out of your MaaS360 investment throughout the UEM lifecycle. IBM Mobility Success Services Security Expert Labs engagements scale from SMB-tailored offerings to large enterprise projects.