Integrate easily with existing cybersecurity and productivity software

All the apps protecting your colleagues’ devices and data need updates, synchronizing, orchestration, policies and many more actions from you. Plus the cyberthreats are constantly evolving.

IBM MaaS360 integrates with the main cybersecurity and business productivity apps, so you can easily access the information you need, and act fast and decisively, without the need to migrate if you don't think it’s time.

MaaS360 integrations
Zimperium Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) for IBM MaaS360 Zimperium Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) – formerly known as zIPS - is a privacy-first application that provides comprehensive mobile security for enterprises. With a mobile-first security strategy, Zimperium MTD is designed to protect an employee's corporate-owned or BYO device from advanced persistent threats without sacrificing privacy or personal data. Zimperium MTD detects across all four threat categories — device compromises, network attacks, phishing and content, and malicious apps. Leveraging advanced machine learning, MTD detects threats across the kill chain: device, network, phishing, and app attacks. Read our data sheet to learn more
Machine learning protection stays ahead of the threats

Zimperium MTD’s on-device, machine learning-powered detection scales with the needs of the modern workforce, securing devices against even the most advanced threats all while keeping security teams informed with critical data

 Privacy-first approach to mobile device security

With a privacy-first approach to data processing, Zimperium’s advanced mobile endpoint security solution enables enterprises to support and secure bring your own device policies alongside corporate-owned endpoints without sacrificing the end user’s data privacy

 Integrate seamlessly, respond with accuracy

Forensic data on the device, network connections, and malicious applications provides security operations teams the power of visibility against the growing mobile attacks, and enables them to minimize their total attack surface with confidence.

IBM Security® Verify Identity is the first line of defense in today’s hybrid world. Beyond the detection of malware within applications, additional risks still threaten the security of your users, devices and data. Whether from man-in-the-middle attacks that prey on poorly configured home and public wifi or increasingly convincing phishing emails, users are constantly vulnerable to a growing landscape of threats. IBM Security Verify protects identities with identity and access management (IAM) to deliver trust and business value, accelerating the journey to cloud, enabling workforce modernization and delivering digital business growth. Explore IAM
Protect endpoints with multiple provisioning types

Facilitate comprehensive endpoint management and security, adding cloud-based user provisioning, on-premises directory provisioning and more, with seamless MaaS360 integration.

 Create a superior user experience with IAM

Enable a frictionless employee experience with digital access from any device, in any location, with single sign on (SSO) and passwordless access to apps on managed devices.

 Use the latest technologies against cyberthreats

Defend an expanded attack surface from phishing, malware and other endpoint threats with biometric access, multifactor authentication, risk-based conditional access and more.
Endpoint security IBM Security® QRadar® EDR                  QRadar® EDR, formerly ReaQta, offers a unique, forward-thinking approach to endpoint security. It uses exceptional levels of intelligent automation plus AI and machine learning to detect and remediate highly sophisticated known and unknown threats in near real time. MaaS360 and QRadar EDR combines unified endpoint management (UEM) with endpoint security to control and protect devices, apps and data through user friendly management consoles. They can also extend endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities to Windows and Mac devices. Explore EDR
Manage and protect any device against cyberthreats

Provide modern management designed for the “work from everywhere” workforce, including autonomous threat prevention and endpoint management.

 Automate IT work and create a frictionless user experience

Enable a better digital employee experience with enterprise automation, out-of-the box enrollment, automated policies and compliance.

 Centralize management and protection of devices

Manage and protect devices from one place by using EDR, endpoint security, and identity as a service. Use native security to support your strategy.
End-to-end security IBM Security® QRadar® XDR, SOAR and SIEM IBM MaaS360 integrates seamlessly with QRadar to offer an end-to-end security solution that includes endpoint management, XDR, threat management, SIEM and SOAR. With the new security API, you’ll have visibility into all incidents, events and data generated by MaaS360 to third-party systems. The MaaS360 for QRadar application integration is powered by the IBM X-Force® App Exchange and provides a visual overview of your devices with detailed information for discovered incidents. Explore XDR, SIEM and SOAR
User-friendly security API

Use a new API that provides all incident events and data generated by MaaS360 to third-party systems. The API integrates with the security dashboard for near-real-time event processing.

 Real-time view of security incidents

Deep dive quickly into user and device risk evaluation based on event feeds. Mobile threat incidents from MaaS360 can be merged with your usual security monitoring and processes.

 SOAR capabilities with your endpoint strategy

View MaaS360 threat events in QRadar SOAR and act on them quickly. The SOAR system can also update user risk metrics and take automated actions.
Top security platform IBM Cloud Pak® for Security Cloud Pak for Security is the foundation platform that provides a safe, open and unified user experience. It helps companies protect data across the hybrid cloud, manage devices, secure remote workers and consumers, and predict, prevent and respond to modern threats. Pay only for what you use, start with one or more of the featured capabilities and expand into new capabilities in the package over time. Each domain solution includes capabilities that are built on or integrated with IBM. Explore Cloud Pak for Security
Get an end-to-end security view

Gain deeper security insights by connecting various tools by different vendors and data, wherever it resides.

 Act with the full power of AI

Respond faster to security incidents with AI and built-in automation, with real type alerts, reports and insights on security risks.

 Control and decide based on your security needs

Use a modern and modular approach to security platforms that offers flexibility, extensibility and avoidance of vendor lock-in.
Remote devices control Teamviewer IBM MaaS360 Remote Support with TeamViewer enables IT members to remotely view users’ iOS, Android, Windows and macOS device interfaces exactly as if they are seeing them in person. With these real-world views, IT personnel can quickly make necessary changes or guide users to change settings, add applications or remediate connectivity issues. TeamViewer integrates seamlessly with MaaS360 capabilities to help organizations increase efficiency while reducing downtime and IT support costs. Explore support and control for remote devices
Remote connectivity in real time

Connect in seconds to obtain real-world over-the-air (OTA) device views. Remotely configure devices, provision connectivity and remediate connectivity issues.

 Full visibility into user’s challenges

Visualize the problems users are experiencing and provide remote guidance, for devices across Apple iOS, Google Android, macOS and Microsoft Windows.

 Efficiency and productivity

Reduce the volume of IT help desk calls and email inquiries to support staff. Increase productivity for IT administrators and users, across different locations and work models.
Top security platform Zscaler As a cybersecurity market leader in network threat detection and access control, Zscaler provides threat intelligence, detection of phishing, anomalies, data leaks and exfiltration, network gateways, and threat API and threat telemetry feeds. Together with Zscaler, MaaS360 enhances cyberthreat detection and response and correlates telemetry for greater visibility of insider and mobile threats. Explore the Zscaler integration
Enhanced phishing detection

Enable enhanced network-based phishing detection that relies on malicious URL detection.

 Unified dashboard

View threat events happening on a MaaS360 device in a unified dashboard.

 Expanded device context

Merge Zscaler and MaaS360 information to obtain device context for all threat events.
Top security platform Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 Manage, integrate and extend your Microsoft ecosystem with the rest of your technology stack. MaaS360 has comprehensive integration with Azure AD and Microsoft 365, plus more then 10 years of expertise in delivering Microsoft solutions. IBM MaaS360 combines and unifies modern management and traditional client management for the clients that need an easy-to-use offering across the Microsoft ecosystem. Explore Microsoft integrations
Device management and operating systems

MaaS360 manages and secures Microsoft devices and Windows operating systems such as Windows 10, Windows 11, Windows Home, Windows Mixed Reality and more.

 Integrate with main productivity apps

MaaS360 is continually expanding to include the most critical Microsoft services such as Exchange, Microsoft 365, Skype for Business, SharePoint, Windows File Share and more.

 Manage identities

MaaS360 can integrate seamlessly with Azure platform for conditional access and security policies, as well as with Active Directory and Azure Active Directory.

FAQs

If you have licenses for Microsoft products and MaaS360, you don’t need to purchase any add-ons; they easily interconnect.

As a best of breed mobile security platform and unified endpoint management solution, MaaS360 manages and secures the following Microsoft devices and Windows operating systems:

  • Windows 7
  • Windows 10/11
  • Windows Home
  • Windows Mixed Reality

The following recommendations are the standard storage capacities that you can use to add MaaS360 packages or bundles:

  • 1 GB storage
  • 6 GB bandwidth utilization per device on average over a 12-month period

IBM Security MaaS360 can integrate seamlessly with Azure platform for conditional access, security policies and much more, including:

  • Active Directory
  • Azure Active Directory
  • Azure AD Conditional Access

To get IBM Security MaaS360, you would need to purchase a license from IBM by contacting your IBM account managers.

If you have licenses for MaaS360 and other IBM security products, you don’t need to purchase any add-ons; they easily interconnect.
