All the apps protecting your colleagues’ devices and data need updates, synchronizing, orchestration, policies and many more actions from you. Plus the cyberthreats are constantly evolving.
IBM MaaS360 integrates with the main cybersecurity and business productivity apps, so you can easily access the information you need, and act fast and decisively, without the need to migrate if you don't think it’s time.
Zimperium MTD’s on-device, machine learning-powered detection scales with the needs of the modern workforce, securing devices against even the most advanced threats all while keeping security teams informed with critical data
With a privacy-first approach to data processing, Zimperium’s advanced mobile endpoint security solution enables enterprises to support and secure bring your own device policies alongside corporate-owned endpoints without sacrificing the end user’s data privacy
Forensic data on the device, network connections, and malicious applications provides security operations teams the power of visibility against the growing mobile attacks, and enables them to minimize their total attack surface with confidence.
Facilitate comprehensive endpoint management and security, adding cloud-based user provisioning, on-premises directory provisioning and more, with seamless MaaS360 integration.
Enable a frictionless employee experience with digital access from any device, in any location, with single sign on (SSO) and passwordless access to apps on managed devices.
Defend an expanded attack surface from phishing, malware and other endpoint threats with biometric access, multifactor authentication, risk-based conditional access and more.
Provide modern management designed for the “work from everywhere” workforce, including autonomous threat prevention and endpoint management.
Enable a better digital employee experience with enterprise automation, out-of-the box enrollment, automated policies and compliance.
Manage and protect devices from one place by using EDR, endpoint security, and identity as a service. Use native security to support your strategy.
Use a new API that provides all incident events and data generated by MaaS360 to third-party systems. The API integrates with the security dashboard for near-real-time event processing.
Deep dive quickly into user and device risk evaluation based on event feeds. Mobile threat incidents from MaaS360 can be merged with your usual security monitoring and processes.
View MaaS360 threat events in QRadar SOAR and act on them quickly. The SOAR system can also update user risk metrics and take automated actions.
Gain deeper security insights by connecting various tools by different vendors and data, wherever it resides.
Respond faster to security incidents with AI and built-in automation, with real type alerts, reports and insights on security risks.
Use a modern and modular approach to security platforms that offers flexibility, extensibility and avoidance of vendor lock-in.
Connect in seconds to obtain real-world over-the-air (OTA) device views. Remotely configure devices, provision connectivity and remediate connectivity issues.
Visualize the problems users are experiencing and provide remote guidance, for devices across Apple iOS, Google Android, macOS and Microsoft Windows.
Reduce the volume of IT help desk calls and email inquiries to support staff. Increase productivity for IT administrators and users, across different locations and work models.
Enable enhanced network-based phishing detection that relies on malicious URL detection.
View threat events happening on a MaaS360 device in a unified dashboard.
Merge Zscaler and MaaS360 information to obtain device context for all threat events.
MaaS360 manages and secures Microsoft devices and Windows operating systems such as Windows 10, Windows 11, Windows Home, Windows Mixed Reality and more.
MaaS360 is continually expanding to include the most critical Microsoft services such as Exchange, Microsoft 365, Skype for Business, SharePoint, Windows File Share and more.
MaaS360 can integrate seamlessly with Azure platform for conditional access and security policies, as well as with Active Directory and Azure Active Directory.
If you have licenses for Microsoft products and MaaS360, you don’t need to purchase any add-ons; they easily interconnect.
As a best of breed mobile security platform and unified endpoint management solution, MaaS360 manages and secures the following Microsoft devices and Windows operating systems:
The following recommendations are the standard storage capacities that you can use to add MaaS360 packages or bundles:
IBM Security MaaS360 can integrate seamlessly with Azure platform for conditional access, security policies and much more, including:
To get IBM Security MaaS360, you would need to purchase a license from IBM by contacting your IBM account managers.
If you have licenses for MaaS360 and other IBM security products, you don’t need to purchase any add-ons; they easily interconnect.