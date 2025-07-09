IBM Cognos Analytics for academic institutions

Turn education data into insights that improve outcomes and performance

Columns in detail on the entryway to a university building

Drive academic success with smarter insights

IBM® Cognos® Analytics helps academic institutions unlock insights from enrollment, performance and financial data. Empower faculty and leaders to make data-informed decisions that improve outcomes, efficiency and accountability.
Informed decision-making

Consolidate academic, financial and operational data into one platform to enable accurate reporting, faster analysis and smarter decision-making.
Enhanced learning outcomes

Use performance data to identify vulnerable students, tailor support programs and empower faculty to drive better academic outcomes at scale.
Operational transparency

Gain real-time visibility into budgets, staffing and resource allocation to ensure efficient planning and accountability across departments.
Secure and scalable access

Provide self-service reporting and analytics to faculty and staff with centralized governance, role-based access and data security controls.

Editions

Two students sitting on benches looking at a laptop

Cognos Analytics for students

Gain hands-on BI experience and boost your career potential.

  • 12-month free access to IBM Cognos Analytics
  • Free renewal available while enrolled
  • Learn dashboards, reporting and data storytelling
  • Support materials and learning content
Students during a lecture

Cognos Analytics for faculties and educators

Bring real-world analytics into your classroom and prepare students for data-driven careers.

  • 12-month free access to IBM Cognos Analytics
  • Spots for up to 100 students to your workspace
  • For use in curriculum, labs or reporting
  • Support materials and learning content
College students using laptop in library, studying together for school assignment
Case study UF boosts retention with Cognos The University of Florida (UF) uses IBM Cognos Analytics on a hybrid cloud to monitor student behavior, spot vulnerable students early and empower faculty with dashboards that drive timely interventions and improve retention across the campus. Read the story

Learn more

Student looking at laptop at home
Unified data drives smart decisions
College students are discussing at a lounge of research facilities
Modern BI empowers university staff
Woman working on her computer in the library
Curriculum tools for data education
Students working on computers
Explore student courses on analytics
Take the next step

Ready to empower your institution with data? Discover how Cognos Analytics supports academic goals with insights, access and self-service tools.

