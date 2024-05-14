With more than 27,000 students enrolled in over 200 degree programs, Portland State University’s (PSU’s) top priority is to ensure that each student receives a truly enriching education. This demands excellent planning and resource management.

Alison Nimura, Manager of the Business Intelligence Team at Portland State University, elaborates: “Whether it is monitoring enrollment, advising students, or budgeting for the next year, almost every aspect of university life depends upon having fast access to key performance data and business-critical reporting. We have around 1,500 Cognos users, and many of our operational departments simply wouldn’t be able to function without the accurate and intuitive reporting we provide on a daily basis.

“For many years, we’ve used IBM Cognos to support university-wide reporting—with great success. But there are many opportunities for improvement: we are always engaging with academic units and administrative staff to work out how to take our reporting capabilities to the next level.”

After receiving feedback from various users, the business intelligence team at PSU identified a number of ways to enhance reporting across the university.

Alison Nimura continues: “Our users wanted to enhance the look and feel of our reporting tools, with a more modern interface that would enable them to adapt and customize dashboards to match their individual needs. We also saw the potential of a more intuitive user interface that would actively help users explore different ways of displaying information.”

For example, the business intelligence team identified a number of use cases for visualizations that could help users interpret geolocation data with greater precision.

“The tools we had were only able to visualize data on world or country-level maps,” says Alison Nimura. “We wanted to dive much deeper and look at geographical data at state, city, or even campus level.”

She adds: “Users also said that they would like greater control over uploading their data into Cognos. At busy times of year, such as student registration periods, having to wait for IT to add data to our central data warehouse could sometimes delay mission-critical work.”