Student attrition rates are high in universities across the US: one recent study shows that only 54.8 percent of students complete their degree within six years. The University of Florida (UF) is on a mission to combat this trend, helping more students complete their courses of study and strengthening the university’s reputation for academic excellence.

“Our goal at the University of Florida is to ensure that students reach their full potential so they can build a bright future for themselves and their families,” explained Dave Gruber, UF’s associate chief information officer. “To do this, we not only focus on keeping students enrolled in their courses, but on helping them succeed throughout their time at the University of Florida.”

Like most institutions, UF has access to large amounts of student data, including demographic data, previous high school grades and current course grades. With the rise of online learning systems, it also has access to new sources of data, including details on each students’ study habits. For example, it is now possible to monitor how long students spend watching video lectures, reading course literature, and working on assignments.

The university’s analytics team realized that combining all these sources of information might reveal patterns and insights that would hold the key to keeping students in college and helping them achieve their full potential.

“We knew that we could make much better use of the data we have,” Gruber continued. “For instance, if we can identify which students are falling behind, we can make earlier, more targeted interventions to get them back on track. The sooner we can tell that a student needs support, the better the chances that we can keep them engaged and help them progress.”



To help all university departments make data-driven decisions to improve student outcomes, the University of Florida decided it needed to make information more easily available to a wider audience of users.



“Our existing analytics platform focused on supporting users in finance and HR—who are naturally ‘data people,’” said Gruber. “We wanted to make it more approachable for administrators and faculty by providing a more modern, intuitive interface.”



In some cases, users had already started using modern data visualization tools to gain insight into their data at the departmental level—but the university knew that a more centralized approach would be a better long-term strategy.



“The complexity of managing information security and data privacy is growing year-on-year,” explained Gruber. “Analyzing and visualizing information is only half the problem; we also need a robust data governance framework to protect the university against regulatory and reputational risks. That means an enterprise-class platform is the only way to go.”

