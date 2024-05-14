The American University in Cairo

It used to take AUC weeks and an immense amount of manual intervention to get data results. Now, it takes just minutes. Data is no longer scattered across several data silos. The Cognos Analytics and Db2 Warehouse on Cloud solutions eliminated the varied, detached systems so that AUC can use one fast, comprehensive analytics platform.

Even though BI is a long journey for AUC, the beginning was intense and promising. The move was celebrated and acknowledged by many on campus. Not only did it address the need for an effective infrastructure to support the decision-making process, but it also had several indirect effects on the performance of several units on campus.

The early BI results included a gradual shift of the organizational culture to a more evidence-based decision-making process; an enhancement of data quality and governance, and a diminishing of the effect of silos with more built-in transparency; a transformation of the university at its core and an emphasis on the need for change; and an increase in confidence and alignment at all levels of management with the creation of one point of truth that consolidates the university’s views and directs common action.

Fundamentally, the successful implementation of BI at AUC has played a significant role in transforming a 100-year old university to move toward a more proactive, modern higher education institution in every aspect of its management and operation.

Stakeholders can sit in meetings, have a discussion, review data and immediately make informed decisions based on quantitative information instead of relying on conjecture. “Having information available as part of the decision-making process makes everything clear, and you no longer need lengthy discussions or debates about what people think,” explains Megahed. “It’s just a fact. We no longer question or ask or suggest, it’s just there.” Participants can go into any discussion with readily available facts, instead of theories and opinions, and decide without waiting. Stakeholders can now be proactive instead of reactive, which supports a higher quality of education.

The new data infrastructure yields yet another business benefit for AUC. The university can use this new solution to glean more than just academic statistics; it now can tap into social media networks to gather knowledge about its alumni. AUC no longer depends on just student, faculty and alumni information from its data pool. The university is looking toward the future and applying additional social network outreach, big data, AI and the Internet of Things (IoT).