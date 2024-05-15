ISO 22301: is a set of requirements created by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for implementing, maintaining and improving a Business Continuity Management System (BCMS)—policies and procedures that help organizations prepare for and respond to threats such as natural disasters and data breaches.

The standard helps organizations assess their ability to meet their critical business needs and obligations, even during extraordinary and disruptive circumstances.

An organization that has been formally certified for ISO 22301 has been verified by a third party as having a BCMS that meets or exceeds the requirements of the ISO 22301 standard.

Reports and Other Documentation