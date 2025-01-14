Self-service that delights customers: How the IBM Partner Ecosystem is harnessing generative AI assistants in the banking and financial sectors

Thanks to the transformative benefits promised by generative artificial intelligence (AI), the banking and financial sectors are at a turning point. From redefining a bank’s competitive edge in customer relationships to streamlining core banking operations and strengthening cyber-resiliency, AI technologies can unlock numerous new capabilities.

Institutions are already seizing the opportunity. The 2024 Global Outlook for Banking and Financial Markets from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBM IBV) revealed that 78% of the 600 executives surveyed tactically deploy generative AI for at least one use case.

A popular entry point is generative AI assistants, and for good reason. After the COVID-19 pandemic sent the adoption of virtual agent technology soaring, companies are now discovering how adding generative AI into the mix can pay dividends. Forward-thinking organizations can remove friction from customer self-service experiences across any device or channel, driving up employee productivity and enabling adoption at scale.

The IBM Partner Ecosystem is helping banking and financial institutions bring their generative AI dreams to life through IBM watsonx™ Assistant, a next-gen conversational AI solution. Click here to explore the use cases and benefits by industry.