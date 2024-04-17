BS Brodnica was one of the first cooperative banks in Poland to deliver digital banking services to its customers. Committed to innovation, the organization continues to invest in its online and mobile banking platforms to offer faster, more efficient and streamlined customer experiences.

Grzegorz Głowacki, Member of the Management Board for IT and Innovation at BS Brodnica, confirms: “We aim to disrupt the status quo in cooperative banking through modern technologies. Our customers’ needs are constantly evolving, which means we must adapt our offering to keep pace.”

To strengthen its market-leading position, the bank saw an opportunity to embrace the latest advances in AI.

“One of our objectives is to expand our commercial banking business, particularly in growth industries such as agriculture,” continues Głowacki. “To help attract and retain new customers, it’s vital to offer a responsive, high-quality service. We were looking for a way to give our in-branch consultants and contact center teams more time to focus on our customers—and AI was a perfect fit.”

BS Brodnica identified several key process areas that would benefit from AI-powered automation. As well as answering its customers’ frequently asked questions, the bank wanted to use AI to help promote its products and help customers find the best fit for their needs.

Głowacki says: “We targeted a modern AI virtual assistant that would reduce the workload on our consultants while also giving our customers access to instant, high-quality support.”