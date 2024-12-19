2. Threat hunting for ransomware helps gather actionable threat intelligence

The IBM QRadar EDR can quickly determine if new threats have entered an environment and help security teams identify the “early warning signs” of an attack and patch weak spots. IBM QRadar EDR helps track in-memory and fileless threats that are especially harder to follow when attackers use different ransomware variants and move within a large infrastructure. The threat-hunting capabilities of the IBM QRadar EDR endpoint detection solution allow a real-time, infrastructure-wide hunt for the presence of indicators of compromise (IOCs), binaries, and behaviors and remediate them.

An endpoint security platform like IBM QRadar EDR helps reduce investigation time from minutes to seconds with threat intelligence and analysis scoring. Analysts can identify potential threats with metadata-based analysis to expedite triage.

3. Mitigating cyber threats with offline ransomware protection

With the shift in work trends and an increase in the number of endpoints, employees are used to working on the internet or a virtual private network (VPN) connection that ensures secure access to the network. Unlike some EDR security tools that require a connection with a back-end server to offer full protection, IBM QRadar EDR helps protect against ransomware even if there is no working internet connection. This capability is critical when the user may accidentally open a document with a ransomware infection while traveling. An AI-driven EDR solution like IBM QRadar EDR blocks the ransomware automatically upon detection and prevents encryption.

4. Detecting and responding to processes downloaded from phishing emails

Phishing, a form of delivery for ransomware or malware, is the top infection vector for attackers, with more than half of phishing attacks using spear-phishing attachments to gain access, according to the TII report. The IBM QRadar EDR solution helps protect organizations against malicious emails by providing deep visibility into processes and applications that run on endpoints. With IBM QRadar EDR, security teams can detect any binary or process that is downloaded and launched from faulty links or malicious attachments and block them. It also provides protection against malicious software that is auto-downloaded to your endpoint or runs in the background.

With its fast endpoint detection and malware reporting, IBM QRadar EDR can help reduce the overall impact of any type of malware attack to save both time and expenses for businesses.

While endpoint security should not be the sole protection to your threat detection cybersecurity strategy, it should still be the initial mechanism (along with an extended detection and response security solution) to identify suspicious malware behavior.