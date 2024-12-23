The threat from ransomware has grown exponentially as the tools and capabilities available to threat actors have become more sophisticated. To help protect against such threats, organizations have started to deploy protection along every layer of the chain. Encryption of corporate data is one such defensive mechanism against ransomware. Encrypting data renders it useless to the threat actor looking to exfiltrate the information.

If the threat actor further encrypts encrypted data, the organizations can restore business operations by replacing it with a secured backup. Along with deploying encryption technologies, sophisticated organizations may also deploy security solutions that detect suspicious user behavior on their sensitive data spread across multiple clouds.

IBM Security Guardium Data Encryption is a robust encryption solution that combines standard encryption methods with dependable and adaptable capabilities, such as application allowlisting and intelligent access policies. Through application allowlisting, the solution permits only authorized users to perform encryption and decryption of critical business data wherever it may reside. Any unknown processes will be detected at the guard point and denied access before it can read or encrypt the data. In this way, application allowlisting serves to neutralize the malware because even if the malware can identify that the sensitive data exists, it will be blocked from being able to encrypt the underlying data. If the encrypted data is then stolen, it no longer holds value to the intruder since it cannot be used to expose confidential information.

Guardium Data Encryption also incorporates fine-grained, policy-based access controls that define which users have access to specific protected files, applications and the corresponding activity the user can perform. Applying these policies across the network helps ensure that malware cannot exploit inconsistent privileges.

Enforcing granularity also comes with an improvement in governance capabilities due to role-based access controls making separation of duties more clearly defined and simpler to audit. Guardium Data Encryption’s granular access controls go beyond just user identity and the activity they are requesting to perform. As any strong encryption tool should, Guardium Data Encryption creates policies based on a wide collection of criteria, such as processes, time restraints, the type of data source being accessed and level of sensitivity.

The combined competencies of Guardium Data Encryption create a protective “checks and balances” system so the defense mechanics can react when other controls may fail. Managing all these activities may cause concern for the amount of overhead and resources an organization must dedicate to keep them on task. However, tools like Guardium Data Encryption are ideal for executing several defense activities simultaneously, such as deploying encryption methods, governing granular access controls and managing encryption keys from one central management console.

Administrators can create policies and quickly apply them across the enterprise, which helps to avoid security gaps and inconsistencies. With a strong focus on access controls at a granular level, our solution helps reduce the number of resources needed by being very particular about which users have access to what data and the associated processes, limiting the opportunities for unauthorized access or accidental changes.

Given that cybercriminals have access to advanced decryption tools now, it is imperative for organizations to implement a modern data encryption and key management tool. IBM Security Guardium Data Encryption is a highly scalable solution that offers organizations the capabilities needed to help protect their data and business from threats, such as ransomware attacks.