Simplify supplier onboarding and collaboration with these IBM Sterling B2B Integration SaaS applications
IBM Sterling B2B Integration illustration
B2B API Gateway

IBM Sterling B2B API Gateway extends the B2B transaction capabilities of IBM Sterling® B2B Integration SaaS to support application programming interface (API), electronic data interchange (EDI) as well as hybrid transactions.

Benefit from comprehensive API management, robust security, data transformation, analytics and monitoring, and a developer portal.

The strategic role of APIs with EDI in modern B2B collaboration.

Transaction Manager

 

IBM Sterling Transaction Manager provides a user-friendly web portal that automates manual B2B transactions. This is especially helpful considering that, according to the Aberdeen Survey sponsored by IBM, on average, 35% of all manually processed documents have errors. By reducing these errors, the IBM Sterling Transaction Manager not only cuts costs but also improves customer satisfaction with non-EDI suppliers, customers and other trading partners, making it a valuable tool in managing business transactions efficiently.

Document Conversion Services

IBM Sterling Document Conversion Services converts non-structured documents, such as fax, emails and PDF files, into an EDI or other structured format, offering an electronic alternative to inefficient manual transactions that are often costly, time-consuming and error-prone.

Take the next step

Get a closer look at IBM Sterling B2B Integration SaaS and how it can help streamline, automate and fully digitize transactions.

