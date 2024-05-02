Peppol is an EDI standard for the exchange of electronic documents in B2G and B2B trade. Peppol offers standardized, interoperable messaging in the order-to-invoice flow.

IBM Peppol Access Point, part of IBM Sterling B2B Integration SaaS, enables seamless connectivity and document exchange with partners. B2B Integration SaaS provides a global, highly available, secure, resilient, B2B and B2G supply chain ecosystem. It automates transaction exchange to help reduce cost and increase return on investment.