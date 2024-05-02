Take advantage of the IBM business network with Peppol access to simplify your B2G(Government) and B2B electronic trade.
Peppol is an EDI standard for the exchange of electronic documents in B2G and B2B trade. Peppol offers standardized, interoperable messaging in the order-to-invoice flow.
IBM Peppol Access Point, part of IBM Sterling B2B Integration SaaS, enables seamless connectivity and document exchange with partners. B2B Integration SaaS provides a global, highly available, secure, resilient, B2B and B2G supply chain ecosystem. It automates transaction exchange to help reduce cost and increase return on investment.
Seamlessly exchange transactions through a single Peppol Access Point, globally, to increase efficiencies and reduce costs.
Help ensure continuity of trade and adherence to current local and international mandates and regulations.
Leverage the cloud to deliver the demand-driven and trusted B2B Integration your business needs.
Use the same data maps across many trading partners, including internationally.
IBM supports a variety of means of Peppol connectivity, enabling you to choose the right solution for your technical and commercial needs.