Home Business automation Sterling Sterling B2B Integration SaaS Resources
Learn how IBM supports B2B Integration SaaS with reports, briefs and videos
Try it for free Read the solution brief
Exterior building city view photo with interconnected beams and glass
Introducing IBM Sterling® B2B Integration SaaS IBM Sterling B2B Integration SaaS

See how you can streamline collaboration and deepen B2B transaction visibility with a cloud-based, AI-enabled business network.

Experience what AI brings to supply chain

Discover how you can gain transactional insights, track change order and detect anomalies with IBM Sterling B2B Integration SaaS.

Business Transaction Intelligence product overview

See how Business Transaction Intelligence with IBM Watson® can help detect anomalies before they impact your business.

White papers The future of EDI: An IBM point of view

Achieve supply chain excellence by modernizing B2B integration—complementing EDI with blockchain, IoT and AI.

The AI revolution

Discover how you can transform your business network with AI technology.

Analyst reports Driving strategic value with IBM Sterling Supply Chain Business Network

Modernize B2B integration to help enterprises achieve their objectives of boosting revenue, maximizing uptime, and improving operational efficiency.

The Path to a Thinking Supply Chain

Learn how IDC defines the five “Cs” critical to building a smarter supply chain in this era of digital transformation.

Other resources IBM Global Business Partners: Get started faster with IBM experts

The IBM Business Partner ecosystem is poised to help you deploy, implement, customize and integrate faster.

Take the next step

Get a closer look at IBM Sterling B2B Integration SaaS and how it can help streamline, automate and fully digitize transactions.

 Explore the product tour Try it for free
More ways to explore Read documentation Explore the IBM Partner Plus directory