According to a 2019 IDC survey, “more than 33% of organizations still use manual forms and fax for their business transactions.” Translating them to electronic data interchange (EDI) manually is costly, time consuming and prone to error.
IBM Sterling® Document Conversion Services converts non-structured documents such as faxes, emails and PDFs into an EDI or other structured format, offering an electronic alternative to these types of inefficient manual transactions.
Reduce errors and save up to 160 hours a week by eliminating rekeying and manually processing mail, fax and telephone orders.
Improve efficiency and cut operational costs by using EDI, which automates the paperless translations of documents.
Streamline your order flow with improved visibility and responsiveness.
Translate all printed text images with advanced OCR, including those of poor quality.
Convert foreign language documents with EDI. More than 40 languages are supported.
Customize and define distinct exceptions for documents specific to your customers.
Interpret freeform hand-printed texts with Intelligent Character Recognition (ICR).
Streamline connectivity and deepen B2B transaction lifecycle visibility with a cloud-based, AI-enabled digital business network.
Digitize and automate manual B2B transactions with your non-technical trading partners through a web-based portal.
Create and distribute rich product content automatically with a digital product catalog.