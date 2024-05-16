IBM® Sterling Catalog Manager is a digital product catalog with a unified content management and distribution platform that provides complete control over product management, catalog data syndication and marketplace selling.
Get complete control over product management, catalog data syndication and marketplace selling through a single, unified content management and distribution platform.
Easily order products with the most up-to-date and accurate information.
Connect product information with your ERP system to support purchasing order processes, generate an EDI 832 or other structured files.
Define business rules and guidelines for every catalog, with the option to manually accept or reject changes.
Get supported catalog uploads from Excel.
Develop and manage data exchange and flow among trading partners and systems.
Manage all aspects of a project or schedule including resources, deliverables and dependencies, risk mitigation, status reports, and steering committee meetings.
Streamline connectivity and deepen B2B transaction lifecycle visibility with a cloud-based, AI-enabled digital business network.
Digitize and automate manual B2B transactions with your non-technical trading partners through a web-based portal.
Convert non-structured documents like fax, email and pdf into a more efficent EDI or other structured electronic format.