Compliance regulations for electronic trade, audit and taxes are always changing, with different rules for each country. You need multiple providers with various skill sets. How are you expected to keep track?

IBM® Sterling eInvoicing helps companies simplify and automate electronic trade and invoicing processes to meet tax regulations for multiple countries through a single business network.

Automate business processes and tax compliance, using global integration standards to support buyer and supplier compliance in a single solution while maintaining conformity with evolving tax regulations. Get greater security and verification with required digital signatures, archiving and tax authority clearance.