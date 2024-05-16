Compliance regulations for electronic trade, audit and taxes are always changing, with different rules for each country. You need multiple providers with various skill sets. How are you expected to keep track?
IBM® Sterling eInvoicing helps companies simplify and automate electronic trade and invoicing processes to meet tax regulations for multiple countries through a single business network.
Automate business processes and tax compliance, using global integration standards to support buyer and supplier compliance in a single solution while maintaining conformity with evolving tax regulations. Get greater security and verification with required digital signatures, archiving and tax authority clearance.
Streamline and automate electronic invoicing to help ensure compliance with evolving, country-specific tax and audit regulations for both the buyer and supplier.
Simplify compliance management for multi-country electronic invoicing into a single solution. Achieve consistency across services and support. Gain insights across global invoicing through single view.
Guarantee the authenticity and integrity of electronic invoices in accordance with tax legislation.
Through a network of local law firm and tax authority relationships constantly updates signing and validation services to ensure compliance.
Accelerate the audit process, making it simpler for both companies and their tax authorities.
The invoice process through receipt/issuance, processing, archiving and audit reduces the costs and data-errors associated with manual, paper-based processes.
Streamline connectivity and deepen business-to-business (B2B) transaction lifecycle visibility with a cloud-based, AIenabled digital business network.
Tap into the IBM interoperable business network with Peppol Access to simplify your business-to-government (B2G) and B2B trade.
Utilize an order management software platform for dynamic supply chain networks.