IBM watsonx AI and data platform, security solutions and consulting services for generative AI to be showcased at AWS re:Invent

According to a Gartner® report (link resides outside ibm.com), “By 2026, more than 80% of enterprises will have used generative AI APIs or models, and/or deployed GenAI-enabled applications in production environments, up from less than 5% in 2023.”* However, to be successful they need the flexibility to run it on their existing cloud environments. That’s why we continue expanding the IBM and AWS collaboration, providing clients flexibility to build and govern their AI projects using the watsonx AI and data platform with AI assistants on AWS.

With sprawling data underpinning these AI projects, enterprises are increasingly looking to data lakehouses to bring it all together in one place where they can access, cleanse and manage it. To that end, watsonx.data, a fit-for-purpose data store built on an open data lakehouse architecture, is already available as a fully managed software-as-a-service (SaaS) on Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat OpenShift Services on AWS (link resides outside ibm.com), (ROSA)—all accessible in the AWS Marketplace.

The watsonx.governance toolkit and watsonx.ai next generation studio for AI builders will follow in early 2024, making the full watsonx platform available on AWS. This provides clients a full stack of capabilities to train, tune and deploy AI models with trusted data, speed and governance with increased flexibility to run their AI workflows wherever they reside.

During AWS ReInvent (link resides outside ibm.com), IBM will show how clients accessing Llama 2 from AWS Sagemaker will be able to use the watsonx.governance toolkit to govern both the training data and the AI to operate and scale with trust and transparency. Watsonx.governance can also help manage these models against regulatory guidelines and risks tied to the model itself and the application using it.

We’ll also be unveiling several exciting pieces of news about our fast-growing partnership, and showcasing the following joint innovations:

IBM Security’s Program for Service Providers: A new program for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and Cloud System Integrators to accelerate their adoption of IBM security software delivered on AWS. This program helps security providers develop and deliver threat detection and data security services, designed specifically for protecting SMB clients. It also enables service providers to deliver services that can be listed in the AWS Marketplace, leveraging IBM Security software, which feature AWS built-in integrations — significantly speeding and simplifying onboarding.

A new program for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and Cloud System Integrators to accelerate their adoption of IBM security software delivered on AWS. This program helps security providers develop and deliver threat detection and data security services, designed specifically for protecting SMB clients. It also enables service providers to deliver services that can be listed in the AWS Marketplace, leveraging IBM Security software, which feature AWS built-in integrations — significantly speeding and simplifying onboarding. Apptio Cloudability and IBM Turbonomic Integration: Since IBM’s acquisition of Apptio closed in August, teams have been working on the integration of Apptio Cloudability, a cloud cost-management tool, and Turbonomic, an IT resource management tool for continuous hybrid cloud optimization. Today, key optimization metrics from Turbonomic can be visualized within the Cloudability interface, providing deeper cost analysis and savings for AWS Cloud environments.

Workload Modernization: We’re providing tools and services for deployment and support to simplify and automate the modernization and migration path for on-premise to as-a-service versions of IBM Planning Analytics, Db2 Warehouse and IBM Maximo Application Suite on AWS.

Growing Software Portfolio: We now have 25 SaaS products currently available on AWS including watsonx.data, APP Connect, Maximo Application Suite, IBM Turbonomic and three new SaaS editions of Guardium Insights. There are now more than 70 IBM listings (link resides outside ibm.com) in the AWS marketplace. As part of an ongoing global expansion of our partnership, the IBM software and SaaS catalog (limited release) is now available for our clients in Denmark, France, Germany and the United Kingdom to procure via the AWS Marketplace.

In addition to these software capabilities, IBM is growing its generative AI capabilities and expertise with AWS—delivering new solutions to clients and training thousands of consultants on AWS generative AI services. IBM also launched an Innovation Lab in collaboration with AWS at the IBM Client Experience Center in Bangalore. This builds on IBM’s existing expertise with AWS generative AI services including Amazon SageMaker and Amazon CodeWhisperer and Amazon Bedrock.

IBM is the only technology company with both AWS-specific consulting expertise and complementary technology spanning data and AI, automation, security and sustainability capabilities—all built on Red Hat Open Shift Service on AWS—that run cloud-native on AWS.

For more information about the IBM and AWS partnership, please visit www.ibm.com/aws. Visit us at AWS re:Invent in booth #930. Don’t miss these sessions from IBM experts exploring hybrid cloud and AI: