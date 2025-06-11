Making data work smarter: What’s new in IBM Cloud Pak for Data 5.2

Enterprises are facing mounting challenges, like data silos, outdated tools, slow insights and rising compliance risks. To stay innovative and make smart decisions, organizations need intelligent, scalable solutions now more than ever.

IBM Cloud Pak for Data 5.2 continues to evolve as a unified platform designed to simplify how organizations collect, organize and analyze data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. With its modular, containerized architecture, the platform enables teams to start with the essentials and quickly scale, activating only the services they need. Whether leveraging trusted data with Match 360, accessing distributed data through Data Virtualization, enhancing governance with IBM Knowledge Catalog, or analysing data with Watson Studio customers can build a strong data foundation to accelerate AI and analytics.

Version 5.2 brings updates across these core services and more, driving even greater flexibility, performance and insight.