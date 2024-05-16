IBM Data Virtualization is a universal query engine that executes distributed and virtualized queries across databases, data warehouses, data lakes, and streaming data without additional manual changes, data movement or replication. Available through the data fabric capabilities of the IBM Cloud Pak® for Data platform, IBM Data Virtualization is vendor agnostic and a key piece in modernizing your data architecture to accelerate digital transformation.
IBM named a Leader for the 18th year in a row in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools
Cloud Pak for Data 4.8 is here. Find out what's new
Learn how businesses can simplify data governance and privacy to create a trusted, business-ready data foundation.
Get a single view of data across hybrid data sources—without data movement, and in a secure, governed fashion.
Gain independent scaling of compute and storage with zero downtime.
Achieve flexibility and deploy how you need it with virtualization capabilities as a service or on premises.
Learn how IBM Data Virtualization helps simplify your data access.
See which topics are most pressing and how data virtualization helps simplify data access across use cases.
Discover why IBM is named a Leader for the 18th year in a row in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools.