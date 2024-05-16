Home Analytics Cloud Pak for Data Match 360 IBM Match 360
Deliver consolidated governed views of critical enterprise data through intelligent data matching
IBM Match 360 seamlessly consolidates data from disparate sources to establish a single, trusted, 360-degree view of your customers. It is part of IBM Cloud Pak for Data and includes cloud-native, machine learning-powered matching to deliver business insights and 360-degree views of data.

Data-driven organizations need the right data to compete in changing markets, and provide the best customer experience. Demand for real-time insights and data democratization, data proliferation across multiple systems, and increasing regulations make it challenging for data practitioners to know what data is available, which data can be trusted and which is right for the task at hand.

IBM Match 360  provides intelligent matching that you can tune and train to deliver trusted, consolidated, governed views of critical enterprise data. It provides entity resolution capabilities across varied sources, domains and systems, including internal and external data, to provide a trusted view of those entities. With IBM Match 360 give your users and systems a complete view of the data they need.
IBM acquires Manta to complement data and AI governance capabilities.

What's new in Match 360 for Cloud Pak for Data
Benefits 360-degree view of entities

Enable agility and accelerated ROI with a clearer view of entities like customers, households and organizations from data systems across your enterprise.

 Robust, high-quality insights

Break down data silos to develop an integrated view of all your data for improved insights.

 Govern data with confidence

Meet data privacy and regulatory compliance needs at scale by connecting data across siloes and associating the right compliance standard for each entity.

Features

Easily explore entities Conduct your work with speed and ease within one platform.
Match new sources Quickly match new sources and ensure data quality.
Apply data protection Apply privacy and data protection policies.
Tune and customize Fine tune with pair analysis and thresholding.
Use cases Governance

Drive consistent data understanding with a governed data foundation to accelerate data outcomes and address privacy and compliance requirements.

 Learn about IBM data governance Master Data Management

Augment existing master data management with external data, empowering business users to unlock deeper insights with ML-powered 360-degree views of data.

 Learn about master data management Data Quality

Enable users to identify, understand, escalate, correct and prevent data quality issues, managing entity confidence and duplication.

 Learn about data quality
Resources Customer 360 for Data Leaders

Explore how to enable a customer centric approach with a data fabric architecture in this e-book.

 Unlocking data trust

Watch the on-demand "Unlock data trust and value with intelligent matching and deduplication" webinar to see how Match 360 helps achieve Data Quality initiatives.

 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions

Discover why IBM is named a Leader for the 17th time in a row in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions.

Related products IBM Knowledge Catalog

Utilize intelligent cataloging, backed by active metadata and policy management, to extend policies and rules to Match 360 for governance and compliance.

 IBM InfoSphere Master Data Management

IBM Match 360 augments existing IBM Master Data Management (MDM) with new, external sources without impacting source master data.
Get started

Take advantage of a free trial and more to get hands-on experience with developing a unified, trusted view of key organizational entities.

