Data-driven organizations need the right data to compete in changing markets, and provide the best customer experience. Demand for real-time insights and data democratization, data proliferation across multiple systems, and increasing regulations make it challenging for data practitioners to know what data is available, which data can be trusted and which is right for the task at hand.

IBM Match 360 provides intelligent matching that you can tune and train to deliver trusted, consolidated, governed views of critical enterprise data. It provides entity resolution capabilities across varied sources, domains and systems, including internal and external data, to provide a trusted view of those entities. With IBM Match 360 give your users and systems a complete view of the data they need.