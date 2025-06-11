Introducing IBM Software Hub and Software Hub Premium

IBM Software Hub is a cloud-native platform that streamlines the installation, management, and monitoring of a tailored set of IBM Software products on Red Hat OpenShift—all through a unified interface. Designed to support a wide variety of IBM Data and AI products, IBM Software Hub provides a centralized, consistent experience across diverse workloads.

IBM Software Hub is the decoupled platform that has evolved from the IBM Cloud Pak for Data architecture. While it now operates independently, it remains tightly aligned with IBM Cloud Pak for Data and extends support to a wider range of IBM Software products—including watsonx, enabling greater flexibility across the Data and AI portfolio. Trusted by enterprises in over 4,000 deployments, it handles everything from initial setup to day-to-day management—taking care of the heavy lifting so users can focus on building, innovating, and delivering value.

Using the Services catalog within IBM Software Hub, users can explore a curated set of IBM software capabilities tailored to data, governance, analytics and AI needs.