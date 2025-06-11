Introducing IBM Software Hub and Software Hub Premium

11 June 2025
IBM Software Hub is a cloud-native platform that streamlines the installation, management, and monitoring of a tailored set of IBM Software products on Red Hat OpenShift—all through a unified interface. Designed to support a wide variety of IBM Data and AI products, IBM Software Hub provides a centralized, consistent experience across diverse workloads.
IBM Software Hub is the decoupled platform that has evolved from the IBM Cloud Pak for Data architecture. While it now operates independently, it remains tightly aligned with IBM Cloud Pak for Data and extends support to a wider range of IBM Software products—including watsonx, enabling greater flexibility across the Data and AI portfolio. Trusted by enterprises in over 4,000 deployments, it handles everything from initial setup to day-to-day management—taking care of the heavy lifting so users can focus on building, innovating, and delivering value.
Using the Services catalog within IBM Software Hub, users can explore a curated set of IBM software capabilities tailored to data, governance, analytics and AI needs.
While IBM Software Hub provides core day 2 functionality, there are add-ons that deliver additional enhancements to manage and administer deployments. These enhancements are part of IBM Software Hub Premium. It builds on the core by helping teams more easily manage complex, large-scale, and distributed environments through advanced orchestration and hybrid deployment support.
Software Hub Premium includes the Deployment Suite and Intelligence Suite. In Deployment Suite, we have two features. First, the Control Center with multi-cluster and multiple instance support which allows customers to easily manage their deployments in one central console. The second feature includes Remote Data Plane capabilities, extending beyond the traditional one OpenShift Cluster to span physical multiple clusters both on-premises and in the cloud as one instance for a hybrid experience. This ability to span environments delivers significant value by enabling centralized control, improving scalability, enhancing resilience, and reducing operational complexity. It is purchased through Resource Units (RUs), offering flexible and scalable consumption based on customer needs.
As data environments become more dynamic, staying on top of platform operations can be a real challenge. That’s where IBM Software Hub AI Assistant makes a real difference. It’s not just another support tool, it’s more than just a support tool, helping administrators stay ahead with real-time insights and smart, actionable recommendations.
The AI Assistant offers smart, personalized help with everyday tasks, making it easier to keep things running smoothly. It takes care of the routine stuff so your team can focus on the bigger, more strategic work. Whether to manage the environment or trying to improve performance, the assistant is there to help to keep the platform secure and efficient.
With the latest release of IBM Software Hub and the powerful features of Software Hub Premium, managing your operations just got a whole lot easier. You can boost productivity and speed up innovation with intelligent automation, AI-assisted administration and smooth multi-cluster management, all in one easy-to-use platform.