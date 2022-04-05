The New IBM z16: Creating a Bright Future for Hybrid Cloud and AI with Groundbreaking Innovation

IBM® z16™ will bring the industry’s first integrated on-chip AI accelerator, delivering latency-optimized inferencing designed to enable customers to analyze real-time transactions at scale [1] on critical applications. In an increasingly risky world full of cyber threats, IBM z16 is designed to help protect clients from “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks with the industry’s first quantum-safe system [2]. For more information, please visit the IBM Newsroom.

These incredible innovations would not be possible without the expertise of thousands of IBMers worldwide across IBM Systems and IBM Research, including hardware and software engineering teams, real-world tests and simulations teams and award-winning support and supply chain teams. With IBM z16, IBM used a highly collaborative, client-centered approach that deeply engaged hundreds of individuals from more than 70 clients, a practice that is already underway for future IBM mainframe systems.

Beyond these industry-first innovations, we are excited to introduce new capabilities for clients designed to secure, modernize, automate and transform with data-driven insights across their hybrid cloud estate.