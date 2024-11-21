IBM recognized as a leader in Order Management Systems (OMS) by IHL Group

IBM has been recognized as a top leader in the Order Management Systems (OMS) market by independent research and advisory firm IHL Group. IBM’s OMS solutions received top marks in IHL’s new report, The Order Management Market - 2024.

IBM Sterling® Order Management—designed to streamline fulfillment, optimize customer interactions, and integrate seamlessly across retail channels—achieved the highest average scores for advanced functionality, optimization, and AI/machine learning capabilities in this assessment. IBM OMS was also distinguished for its AI-powered call center enhancements, which enable customer service teams to provide proactive support and predictive order insights. IHL’s report evaluated 15 vendors across 13 categories, highlighting IBM’s leadership in 7 of these key areas.

The September 2024 report notes IBM’s “innovation and breadth of capabilities,” emphasizing that “IBM’s market-leading OMS solutions outpace the competition in AI integration and functional depth.” As a recently added innovation, IBM’s generative AI capabilities are redefining the next-gen call center vision to enhance the end-to-end service experience by enabling efficient workflows, intelligent order tracking, and relevant enterprise-wide insights. IBM Sterling® Call Center now allows users to plug into IBM watsonx.ai™ with pre-built generative AI use cases that leverage your critical enterprise data to improve agent efficiencies, shorten agent training time, and reduce the time it takes to service order inquiries.

This recognition from IHL comes amid IBM's commitment to infuse AI across the IBM software portfolio. IBM’s vision for Sterling OMS is to enrich user experiences with AI-driven solutions that improve order fulfillment and streamline customer support, ultimately empowering users to deliver precision and agility for today’s complex order management landscape.

IBM also continues to earn top rankings from IDC, recognizing IBM OMS’s advanced fulfillment strategies and to receive leading distinctions in both OMS and fulfillment solutions categories from multiple industry analysts.

Read the full IHL report.

Learn more about IBM Sterling® Order and Fulfillment Suite.