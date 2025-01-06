A Leader in Data Intelligence Platform Software

6 January 2025
The complexities of data management grow exponentially as organizations face challenges of data infrastructure complexity, siloed systems, increased data variety, and a rapid increase of AI adoption. Despite an increase of spending on AI by 23.4% over the next 2 years only 6% of enterprises have a generative AI application in production. To address these challenges, businesses require robust solutions that effectively address data governance, scalability and usability. IBM has positioned itself as a leading provider by delivering data intelligence solutions that empower organizations to harness their data effectively and drive impactful business decisions.
The efficacy of IBM’s approach is validated by industry accolades, with the company being recognized as a Leader in both the ISG Data Intelligence Buyer’s Guide for 2024 and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Intelligence Platform Software 2024 Vendor Assessment [doc # US51467224, November 2024]. We believe these honors underscore IBM’s commitment to innovation, excellence, and its role in addressing the evolving needs of modern, data-driven enterprises.
Through continuous investment in research, development, and strategic partnerships, IBM is committed to helping clients unlock the full potential of their data, driving transformative outcomes in today's challenging data environment.
Businesses today need to quickly derive actionable insights from their growing data assets. IBM's data intelligence tools, including advanced data-sharing capabilities, democratize data access, ensuring that stakeholders across all levels can utilize insights to make informed decisions. By simplifying data discovery and sharing, IBM enhances productivity and helps organizations respond swiftly to market demands.
Maintaining high data quality and ensuring compliance are critical in a data-centric world. IBM provides a comprehensive suite of tools that support automated data profiling, cleansing and monitoring—using the latest in AI and machine learning capabilities—helping organizations maintain data accuracy and integrity. These capabilities allow businesses to address data quality issues promptly, ensuring compliance and winning trust in their data assets. For instance, their data governance capabilities allow for swift identification and resolution of data quality issues, which is vital for maintaining the accuracy and reliability of business terms and their downstream impacts.
In today’s data-driven world, the ability to quickly derive insights from vast amounts of data can be a game-changer. IBM’s solutions transform complex data management tasks into strategic advantages. Tools like IBM Knowledge Catalog and IBM Manta Data Lineage enhance productivity through intelligent cataloging, policy management, and end-to-end data lineage mapping and reporting.
Other solutions enhance the productivity of data-driven organizations by providing advanced data-sharing capabilities. IBM Data Product Hub further revolutionizes how data is used, shared, and consumed across the business by automating the creation and access of reusable data products, advancing operational efficiency. This democratization of data ensures that stakeholders at all levels can access, understand, and utilize data insights to drive impactful business decisions.
Organizations today face numerous challenges, from ensuring data availability and integrity to managing and using data effectively amidst an ever-growing landscape of data management tools. IBM’s prowess in data intelligence is not merely about managing data; it’s about providing solutions that address these very customer issues. By building upon a strong base of renowned data governance capabilities, IBM shifts the focus from mere data control to empowering businesses with actionable intelligence. This shift helps companies resolve quality issues rapidly, ensure compliance, and gain trust in their data assets.
IBM's focus remains on building intelligent data foundations that leverage AI and automation to maximize performance and productivity. This strategic approach ensures faster time-to-value for data stewards, engineers, and consumers, helping them navigate the complexities of data landscapes effectively.
We beleive IBM's recognition as Leader by both ISG and the IDC MarketScape is a testament to its robust capabilities and commitment to excellence. By continually delivering high-performance solutions and exceptional product experiences, IBM addresses critical customer challenges, empowering businesses to unlock the full potential of their data. As the industry landscape evolves, IBM’s leadership ensures that organizations can navigate the complexities of data management with confidence, accelerating growth and fostering innovation.
To learn more about IBM solutions, or to download either excerpt, visit IBM intelligence solutions.