A Leader in Data Intelligence Platform Software

The complexities of data management grow exponentially as organizations face challenges of data infrastructure complexity, siloed systems, increased data variety, and a rapid increase of AI adoption. Despite an increase of spending on AI by 23.4% over the next 2 years only 6% of enterprises have a generative AI application in production. To address these challenges, businesses require robust solutions that effectively address data governance, scalability and usability. IBM has positioned itself as a leading provider by delivering data intelligence solutions that empower organizations to harness their data effectively and drive impactful business decisions.

The efficacy of IBM’s approach is validated by industry accolades, with the company being recognized as a Leader in both the ISG Data Intelligence Buyer’s Guide for 2024 and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Intelligence Platform Software 2024 Vendor Assessment [doc # US51467224, November 2024]. We believe these honors underscore IBM’s commitment to innovation, excellence, and its role in addressing the evolving needs of modern, data-driven enterprises.

Through continuous investment in research, development, and strategic partnerships, IBM is committed to helping clients unlock the full potential of their data, driving transformative outcomes in today's challenging data environment.