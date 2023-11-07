Home Page Title financial-services-linuxone Deliver a Secure, Scalable Data-Serving Infrastructure
Unmatched AI-inferencing and scalable data-serving capabilities, designed for the evolving financial sector.
Overview

A highly advanced and adaptable platform, IBM LinuxONE provides financial services institutions tremendous processing speeds, minimal latency, and maximum resource utilization. By leveraging the most recent advancements in AI, confidential computing, and blockchain technology, you have a solid foundation upon which to provide faster and more reliable services, improving your overall customer experience. Additionally, since LinuxOne uses fewer machines and less electricity than conventional servers, it is perfect for companies prioritizing workload consolidation and sustainability efforts, lowering your overall environmental impact.

 Scalability. Resiliency. Efficiency. - Linux 4 (1:07)
Insights

Achieving sustainability, security and scalability with IBM LinuxONE

 IBM Secure Execution for Linux 

 See Fraud, Stop Fraud with AI

Recognition

WIC Outstanding Case Award winner

IBM LinuxONE, as a component of IBM's Full-Stack Sustainable Computing Solution, was recognized by the World Internet Conference (WIC) as one of 13 Outstanding Cases of 2023 that contribute to jointly building a more sustainable, prosperous cyberspace.1

Case studies

Build a secure, sustainable enterprise

 Reduce data center floor space

Innovate at scale with trust and transparency

 Verify sustainability processes

 Drive cost savings through consolidation

Let’s unlock exceptional value for today's rapidly evolving financial landscape

IBM has the technology and expertise to help you gain a competitive advantage while saving costs through a secure, scalable, and high-performance infrastructure built for core banking and lending, confidential computing, and sustainable AI inferencing.

Footnotes

¹ https://cn.wicinternet.org/2023-11/07/content_36950445.htm (link resides outside ibm.com)