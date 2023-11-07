A highly advanced and adaptable platform, IBM LinuxONE provides financial services institutions tremendous processing speeds, minimal latency, and maximum resource utilization. By leveraging the most recent advancements in AI, confidential computing, and blockchain technology, you have a solid foundation upon which to provide faster and more reliable services, improving your overall customer experience. Additionally, since LinuxOne uses fewer machines and less electricity than conventional servers, it is perfect for companies prioritizing workload consolidation and sustainability efforts, lowering your overall environmental impact.
Discover how LinuxONE can help you achieve your sustainability, security and scalability goals.
Designed to isolate workloads at granularity and scale and help protect them from internal and external threats.
Harness the scalability and speed needed to address fraud risks.
Citi, MongoDB and IBM are helping organizations achieve their security and sustainability goals in the data center with IBM LinuxONE.
Phoenix Systems used IBM LinuxONE to cut data center floor space by 8x, significantly decreasing energy consumption and maintenance.
Plastic Bank uses IBM LinuxONE in its efforts to clean up the oceans and support coastal communities.
Newlight Technologies uses blockchain technology on IBM LinuxONE to verify a new process that turns greenhouse gas into high-performance biomaterials.
Gruppo Boero deployed IBM LinuxONE to drive cost savings through consolidation without sacrificing performance, security, openness or reliability.
IBM has the technology and expertise to help you gain a competitive advantage while saving costs through a secure, scalable, and high-performance infrastructure built for core banking and lending, confidential computing, and sustainable AI inferencing.
Attend a short briefing and take the first step towards unlocking the full potential of LinuxONE for Financial Services. You’ll walk away with clarity on where to get started, and what’s needed to scale responsibly from there.