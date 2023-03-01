If AI isn't your newest business partner, it should be. The transformative technology of AI is already helping enterprises tackle business challenges. In fact, references to AI on earnings calls were up 77% year-over-year in early 2023.¹

However, organizations have still been slow and selective in AI adoption. Why is it that although innovative generative AI models have captured consumers’ imagination, many businesses are still hesitant to take action?

Top AI-related business concerns can include:

Trusted data and foundations

Governance capabilities

AI’s impact on service levels

AI’s impact on existing workloads

AI and sustainability

The entire AI lifecycle’s impact on IT operations

To address these opportunity areas, businesses require a strategic approach to AI—one that handles each workload individually, designed to offer the flexible speed and scale capabilities as needed‚ all within a hybrid cloud environment. Let’s explore the potential of such an approach, and how AI for IBM Z® technology can impact your organization.

