A trusted partner can help you take the next step on your journey
IBM + IT automation

For more than a century, IBM has brought powerful new technologies into the world responsibly and with clear purpose. We follow long-held principles of trust and transparency, and trust is our license to operate.

To help you create an AI+, IT-forward strategy, we offer tools, insights, and expertise to help you identify and execute high-impact automations and AI-powered solutions across your business.
Focus area: enterprise observability

Enhance comprehensive visibility with out-of-the-box, metrics-driven insights for health and performance monitoring.
IBM Instana® Observability

Use real-time observability to understand your application and IT infrastructure stack. See how the IBM Instana platform enables you to use contextual data and take intelligent action to better assure application health and performance.

Customer success story
How ExaVault maximizes uptime using Instana

Focus area: automated operations

Dynamically maintain cost-effective application performance and resource utilization.
IBM Turbonomic®

Deliver hybrid cloud cost optimization and quicker time to value with AI and automation. Get the maximum business value from your investments in public, private, hybrid, and multicloud environments.

Customer success story
How Carhartt achieved record holiday sales

Apptio, an IBM Company

Apptio is a powerful cloud-based platform that provides actionable financial and operational insights that empower digital leaders to make data-driven decisions, realize value, and transform their businesses.

Customer success story
How TUI Group gains end-to-end Cloud cost transparency

Focus area: incident management

Learn patterns from monitoring to comprehend IT asset relationships, define applications, predict events, and automate resolution with an AIOps platform.
IBM Cloud Pak for AIOps

Better predict and resolve incidents quickly with proactive problem determination, remediation, and avoidance. Use best-in-class ML algorithms to help IT operations teams streamline and accelerate incident prediction and resolution.

Customer success story
How Electrolux saves 1000 hours per year

